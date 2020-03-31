Arians shut down rumors of Buccs signing Antonio Brown

League sources have rumored throughout the NFL that there can be a potential reunion between Tom Brady and Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown, who has been in the spotlight on and off the field in the NFL from the beginning of the season all the way to the end, seeks to get back in the league.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady recently signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the off-season. This drastic move is welcomed in a good light by the Tampa Bay Bucs franchise. Brady’s signature was one of the main priorities for the Bucs. All that is left are recruitment and adjustments to any roster spots, and head coach Bruce Arians is not counting on Brown.

Arians had this to say about the Antonio Brown rumors:

“Its not gonna happen,” Arian said regarding links to Antonio Brown. “There’s no room, you know? Probably not enough money. It’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here. I just know him, and it’s not a fit in our locker room.”

Browns off-field Troubles

Brown has been trying to get back in the NFL, but has gone gotten in trouble throughout last season. At the beginning of the season, Brown was released by the Raiders for many different circumstances throughout training camp. One of the reasons was because he did not want to use the right equipment that meets health regulations.

After getting released, Brown found his way in New England with Brady for one winning game against the Dolphins. But he was released again due to legal troubles off the field with alleged sexual assault accusation on his name.

Brown has been trying to jump back in the NFL after the legal troubles, but no entity one wants to sign him.