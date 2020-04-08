NFL looks to add sky judge as part of officiating crew for 2020 season

The NFL is considering the addition of a ‘sky judge’ to each officiating crew for the 2020 season. These booth judges will serve as a backstop to on-field officials and correct any wrong calls.

Talks about adding a skybox official has been an idea circling the NFL for years.

Deliberations about officiating and replay became a more hot-button issue after the missed pass interference call late in regulation during the NFC championship game. The wrong call helped the Rams defeat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

Furthermore, this discussion intensified when all 32 head coaches asked owners to consider adding a sky judge to decrease inaccurate calls. League leaders, however, did not think they could identify and hire 17 qualified sky judges in short notice last year. Instead, owners voted to add pass interference calls and non-calls to their list of reviewable plays.

Other changes for the future