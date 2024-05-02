Florida Lacrosse Advances To Tourney Title Match

Share Facebook

Top seed Florida overpowered four seed Vanderbilt, 17-8, in the semifinals Thursday of the American Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship at Howarth Field in Nashville, Tenn.

The Gators (16-2) will play the winner of the other semifinal Thursday night between two seed James Madison (12-4) and three seed Temple (9-6) for the tourney championship at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPNU). The Gators have won all four AAC Tournaments since joining in 2019.

Emily Heller matched her career high with five goals, while Maggi Hall scored four goals and three assists as Florida, ranked No. 9 in the nation, used a 12-0 run for its 16th consecutive win. Florida improved to 9-0 all-time in the AAC Tournament.

The Gators trailed 6-4 early in the second quarter, but reeled off 12 consecutive goals to build a 16-6 lead against Vandy (9-8).