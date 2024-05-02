Florida Lacrosse Advances To Tourney Title Match

Top seed Florida overpowered four seed Vanderbilt, 17-8, in the semifinals Thursday of the American Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship at Howarth Field in Nashville, Tenn.
Championship Bound ⏩#FLax | #GoGators | Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/R7jJLuf2MK
— Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) May 2, 2024
The Gators (16-2) will play the winner of the other semifinal Thursday night between two seed James Madison (12-4) and three seed Temple (9-6) for the tourney championship at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPNU). The Gators have won all four AAC Tournaments since joining in 2019.
To the ‘ship 🔜#FLax | #GoGators | @American_Conf pic.twitter.com/VX0tOH2pG0
— Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) May 3, 2024
Emily Heller matched her career high with five goals, while Maggi Hall scored four goals and three assists as Florida, ranked No. 9 in the nation, used a 12-0 run for its 16th consecutive win. Florida improved to 9-0 all-time in the AAC Tournament.
The Gators trailed 6-4 early in the second quarter, but reeled off 12 consecutive goals to build a 16-6 lead against Vandy (9-8).