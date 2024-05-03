Florida plays Stetson at Condron Family Ballpark on April 23, 2024. [Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF]

Friday Doubleheader: Florida Baseball Faces No. 3 Tennessee

WRUF Staff May 3, 2024 Baseball, College Baseball, Feature Sports News, Gators Baseball, Gators Sports, SEC 297 Views

The Florida Gators baseball team needs to at least win the next two SEC series at Condron Family Ballpark and take a game to close the regular season at Georgia if it’s to entertain thoughts of returning to the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators (23-21, 9-12 SEC), however, have to wait a day to begin that journey after Thursday’s series opener against No. 3 Tennessee  (37-8, 15-6) was postponed because of inclement weather and moved to a 3 p.m. start Friday. The teams will play Game 2 of the three-game series about 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Each are nine-inning games and air on SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

It was not announced Friday night how the rainout would impact the pitching matchups. Florida was set to start lefty Pierce Coppola (0-2, 10.50 ERA), while Tennessee was to pitch left-hander Chris Stamos (3-0, 2.89).

Well, it did for UF, as it announced today it will start righty Brandon Neely (1-2, 6.15) in the first game. UF’s second-game starter is TBA. UT will stay with Stamos.

Florida is 26-21 against Tennessee under coach Kevin O’Sullivan, including a 12-9 record at home.

Gators standout Jac Caglianone looks to extend his on-base streak to 31 games and hitting streak to 24 in a row. He leads UF with 26 home runs.

Despite dropping their first midweek game of the year Tuesday (9-6 loss to Lipscomb in Knoxville), the Vols have won 10 of their last 11 SEC games.

UF next entertains South Florida on Tuesday before No. 8 Kentucky visits Condron Family Ballpark on May 10-12.

The Gators close the regular season at Georgia starting Thursday, May 16.

The SEC Tournament begins Tuesday, May 21 at Hoover Met Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

Tags

About WRUF Staff

Check Also

Florida Lacrosse Advances To Tourney Title Match

Top seed Florida overpowered four seed Vanderbilt, 17-8, in the semifinals Thursday of the American Athletic …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties