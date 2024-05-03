Friday Doubleheader: Florida Baseball Faces No. 3 Tennessee

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators baseball team needs to at least win the next two SEC series at Condron Family Ballpark and take a game to close the regular season at Georgia if it’s to entertain thoughts of returning to the NCAA Tournament.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨 Due to ongoing inclement weather in the area, tonight’s series opener vs. Tennessee has been postponed and moved to tomorrow. Florida and Tennessee will now play a Friday doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. with game two starting ~45 minutes after game one.… pic.twitter.com/L280zQpeAe — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 3, 2024

The Gators (23-21, 9-12 SEC), however, have to wait a day to begin that journey after Thursday’s series opener against No. 3 Tennessee (37-8, 15-6) was postponed because of inclement weather and moved to a 3 p.m. start Friday. The teams will play Game 2 of the three-game series about 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Each are nine-inning games and air on SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

It was not announced Friday night how the rainout would impact the pitching matchups. Florida was set to start lefty Pierce Coppola (0-2, 10.50 ERA), while Tennessee was to pitch left-hander Chris Stamos (3-0, 2.89).

Well, it did for UF, as it announced today it will start righty Brandon Neely (1-2, 6.15) in the first game. UF’s second-game starter is TBA. UT will stay with Stamos.

Florida is 26-21 against Tennessee under coach Kevin O’Sullivan , including a 12-9 record at home.

Gators standout Jac Caglianone looks to extend his on-base streak to 31 games and hitting streak to 24 in a row. He leads UF with 26 home runs.

Despite dropping their first midweek game of the year Tuesday (9-6 loss to Lipscomb in Knoxville), the Vols have won 10 of their last 11 SEC games.

UF next entertains South Florida on Tuesday before No. 8 Kentucky visits Condron Family Ballpark on May 10-12.

The Gators close the regular season at Georgia starting Thursday, May 16.

The SEC Tournament begins Tuesday, May 21 at Hoover Met Stadium in Hoover, Ala.