Florida Tennis Teams Begin NCAA Tournament Play

As per usual for these two Florida tennis programs, the NCAA Tournament begins this weekend.

Showdown in the Florida starts their NCAA Tournament run in Tallahassee, facing the UCF Knights in round one.

For the UF men (13-11), with their 33rd consecutive NCAA Tournament selection in school history, they play today at the Tallahassee Regional against UCF (18-5) at 1 p.m. The winner plays the winner from the host Florida State (21-7) and North Florida (14-8) 4 p.m. match at 4 p.m. Saturday in the second round.

The Gators have reached at least the round of 16 in 23 out of the 32 previous NCAAs, winning the program’s first national championship in 2021.

UF is 23-0 all-time against the Knights, including a 6-1 win earlier this season in Gainesville.

Bringing it back to the Ring

For the UF women (15-8), who host the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the 23rd time in program history, they play Stetson (15-6) at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on campus. The other opening-round match is between Miami (11-7) and FIU (19-2) at noon Saturday.

The winners play in the second round Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Gators are 24-0 in the first round of the NCAA tourney and 20-4 in the second.

Regional winners advance to the Super Regionals next weekend to determine the eight teams which will earn spots into the NCAA National Championships. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will all be held at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Okla., from May 17-20.