Tiger’s sights set on Ryder Cup

Stay Fresh

According to Tiger Woods‘ caddie Joe LaCava, that is what the 44-year-old golfer is trying to accomplish right now during this dead period. With the impacts the coronavirus will continue to have so uncertain, sports fans, athletes and those who put sporting events on are all unaware of the next time they’ll have sports. So, for one of the best golfers of all time, it is about accumulating rest now, with the intent to ramp up later.

Blessing in Disguise?

As LaCava stated, Woods’ primary goal as of now is to stay fresh. Obviously when sports come back and golf starts begins to play tournaments again, his practice schedule will beef up for that. However, with the height of golf season not happening right now, this can be opportune for somebody like Woods.

The 15-time major winner has had multiple surgeries. His back issues are well documented. In fact, as of just a few years ago, the general belief among the golf world was that Woods was finished. Perhaps winning smaller tournaments and being competitive in the PGA Tour was a reasonable expectation, but adding to his major count was a thing of the past.

Then, this happened.

"That will be the greatest scene in golf. Forever." The moment @TigerWoods won the 2019 Masters. pic.twitter.com/xC8165hypE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2020

Woods winning the 2019 Masters is arguably the greatest comeback story in the history of sports. But it took a back surgery and plenty of time to get him there.

The important factor is the time. This gives somebody like Woods extra time to get his body completely right before the Ryder Cup comes in September.

The Uncertainty

It is hard for even a legend like Woods to fully prepare for this pandemic. As of now, like in all sports, the difficulty is not knowing when.

This is a time never seen before in sports, and golf is no exception. The latest discussions among the PGA Tour include playing the Masters in November.

Nobody knows right now when any sporting events will once again commence. As a result, nobody knows when to start training for it. Especially with Woods, where the rest can be more valuable than the practice reps.

It is all a matter of timing and speculation. One of the bigger questions in golf will be how the PGA Tour handles notifying golfers. For Woods, much of this will come down to how much time players end up with to prepare. The more of a notice they are given, the better it suits Woods.

What’s next

Until then, arguably the greatest golfer of all time, along with everyone else in the sports world, has to wait. But unlike most everyone else, he and his family have this setup to quarantine at.