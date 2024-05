Florida Hosts 3-Day SEC Outdoor Track And Field Championships

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida coach Mike Holloway and his Gators plan to use being the host school for the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships at James G. Pressly Stadium on Percy Beard Track to their advantage over the next three days.

The UF men enter the meet ranked No. 1 in the latest NCAA DI National Rating Index released last week. Following are Texas A&M at No. 2, LSU is No. 3, Alabama is No. 4 and Arkansas is No. 5.

Nine SEC women’s programs are ranked in the top 25, including seven in the top-10. LSU is ranked No. 1, followed by Arkansas at No. 2, Texas A&M at No. 4, South Carolina at No. 5, Florida at No. 7, Georgia at No. 9 and Tennessee at No. 10.

Arkansas enters as the defending champions in both the men and women categories.

The UF women last won the title in 2022. The Gators’ program won both divisions in 2018.

Florida will get to show off the $4.1 million renovation project to the stadium completed this year.

The SEC Network+ will provide coverage all three days. Ticket information can be found here.

Day 1 | Today

Track Events

5:30 p.m. — Men’s 800 meters (prelim)

5:50 p.m. — Women’s 800 meters (prelim)

6:10 p.m. — Men’s 200 meters (prelim)

6:35 p.m. — Women’s 200 meters (prelim)

7:00 p.m. — Men’s 400 meter hurdles (prelim)

7:20 p.m. — Women’s 400 meter hurdles (prelim)

7:40 p.m. — Men’s 10,000 meters

8:15 p.m. — Women’s 10,000 meters

Field Events

Throws

12 p.m. — Men’s hammer

2:15 p.m. — Women’s hammer

4:45 p.m. — Men’s javelin

6:45 p.m. — Women’s javelin

Combined Events

Decathlon (men’s)

11:30 a.m. — 100 meters

12:10 p.m. — Long jump

1:10 p.m. — Shot put

2:10 p.m. — High jump

4:15 p.m. — 400 meters

Heptathlon (women’s)

12 p.m. — 100 meter hurdles

12:45 p.m. — High jump

2:45 p.m. — Shot put

4 p.m. — 200 meters

Day 2 | Friday

Track Events

5 p.m. — Men’s 110 meter hurdles (prelim)

5:15 p.m. — Women’s 100 meter hurdles (prelim)

5:40 p.m. — Men’s 1500 meters (prelim)

6:00 p.m. — Women’s 1500 meters (prelim)

6:20 p.m. — Men’s 400 meters (prelim)

6:40 p.m. — Women’s 400 meters (prelim)

7:10 p.m. — Men’s 100 meters (prelim)

7:35 p.m. — Women’s 100 meters (prelim)

8 p.m. — Men’s 3000 meter steeplechase

8:20 p.m. — Women’s 3000 meter steeplechase

Field Events

Throws

4:15 p.m. — Men’s shot put

6:45 p.m. — Women’s shot put

Jumps

4:30 p.m. — Women’s pole vault

4:30 p.m. — Men’s high jump

6 p.m. — Women’s long jump

7 p.m. — Men’s long jump

Combined Events

Decathlon (men’s)

11 a.m. — 110 meter hurdles

11:45 a.m. — Discus

12:55 p.m. — Pole vault

2:30 p.m. — Javelin throw

4 p.m. — 1500 meters

Heptathlon (women’s)

11:45 a.m. — Long jump

1 p.m. — Javelin

2:30 p.m. — 800 meters

Day 3 | Saturday

Track Events

6:05 p.m. — Men’s 4×100 meter relay

6:15 p.m. — Women’s 4×100 meter relay

6:25 p.m. — Men’s 1500 meters

6:35 p.m. — Women’s 1500 meters

6:45 p.m. — Men’s 110 meter hurdles

6:55 p.m. — Women’s 100 meter hurdles

7:05 p.m. — Men’s 400 meters

7:15 p.m. — Women’s 400 meters

7:25 p.m. — Men’s 100 meters

7:35 p.m. — Women’s 100 meters

7:45 p.m. — Men’s 800 meters

7:55 p.m. — Women’s 800 meters

8:05 p.m. — Men’s 400 meter hurdles

8:15 p.m. — Women’s 400 meter hurdles

8:25 p.m. — Men’s 200 meters

8:35 p.m. — Women’s 200 meters

8:35 p.m. — Men’s 5000 meters

9:05 p.m. — Women’s 5000 meters

9:30 p.m. — Men’s 4×400 meter relay

9:40 p.m. — Women’s 4×400 meter relay

Field Events

Throws

3 p.m. — Men’s discus

5:15 p.m. — Women’s discus

Jumps