WNBA concerns over redesigned Florida season

Today is the last day that WNBA players can opt of the the readjusted season in Florida. Their concerns stem from the limited amount of time to go through all the information before deciding. Many players might feel rushed to begin playing by July 6.

WNBA concerns

The WNBA do have a few concerns regarding the relaunch of basketball. Players did not learn all the information about the bubble they will be living in until Wednesday morning. This gives players limited time to process all the adjustments for the season. Additionally, players and teams are worried about the of staff they will be bringing. Put perhaps, the biggest concern is the rising number of coronavirus cases in Florida. After entering phase 2 of re-opening, cases in Florida began to rise pretty quickly causing concerns amongst professional athletes.

All the precautions

According to the 26-page plan put into place, all players will receive physical and cardiac screening. As well as, they will fill out medical questions and undergo three coronavirus tests before heading to Florida. All players have been instructed to self-quarantine for a week before July 6. Players that test positive will follow CDC protocol and will not travel. Once in the Sunshine State, a fourth test will be administered. Daily testing will continue for at least two weeks. Training camp kicks off on July 10, with the season starting about two weeks later. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

One source from ESPN mentions that players are aware of the challenges they will face. They believe that the season can take place safely.