Kevin Harvick wins at the Brickyard

Kevin Harvick won the Brickyard 400 for the second year in a row. It’s Harvick’s third win overall at the Brickyard, and his fourth win so far in 2020.

Matt Kenseth finished second, and Aric Almirola came in third.

CHECKERED FLAG: @KevinHarvick makes it back-to-back victories in the #Brickyard400 as he takes the checkered flag at @IMS! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/ZhifS2laYK — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 6, 2020

Kevin Harvick’s path to victory

Harvick led 68 of the 161 laps at the Brickyard, which was the most among the 40 drivers.

Denny Hamlin seemed primed for victory. He was leading the race with under 10 laps left, but he crashed into the wall.

THE LEADER CRASHES AT @IMS!@dennyhamlin has an issue and slams the wall while leading the #Brickyard400! pic.twitter.com/abqKtGnysZ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 6, 2020

Hamlin’s crash allowed Harvick to take the lead. Harvick was able to hold off Matt Kenseth to secure the win.

Harvick’s 2020 season so far

Kevin Harvick has won four races so far this year. His first win came at Darlington. Then, he won at Atlanta, Pocono and the Brickyard.

Also, Harvick currently leads the point standings. He has a 109 point lead over Denny Hamlin for first place in the standings.

However, there’s still plenty of time for movement in the standings. The NASCAR playoffs begin on September 6.

Looking ahead

NASCAR will be back in action this Sunday, July 12 in Kentucky for the Quaker State 400. The following Wednesday, NASCAR will have it’s All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Then, the drivers will head to Texas on July 19. Finally, the last race in July will be on a Thursday, July 23, at Kansas Speedway.

It’s been interesting seeing all the different days NASCAR will put races on in an effort to catch up from the COVID-19 layoff. NASCAR has had to have races on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s this season.

Most fans are used to the lineup of either Saturday or Sunday races, but it does give us something to watch on days where we otherwise wouldn’t have sports.