Bryson DeChambeau wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryson DeChambeau took home the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend. He shot -23 for the tournament. Matthew Wolff was second at -20, and Kevin Kisner was third at -18.

It was Dechambeau’s sixth career PGA Tour victory and his first of 2020.

Bryson DeChambeau re-tooling his game

DeChambeau has always had a different style of play since he arrived on the PGA Tour. He custom made all of his irons to be the same length for swing purposes.

Usually, the longer iron require a different swing when compared to the shorter irons. However, for DeChambeau, it’s the same swing each time no matter what iron he uses.

Even with this different style of play, DeChambeau wasn’t getting the result he wanted, so he decided to re-shape his game again.

DeChambeau now playing the long game

DeChambeau said he has been working on his body for a long time in order to hit the ball farther. His hard work paid off this past weekend when he averaged the most yards per drive with his longest drive being 377 yards.

DeChambeau’s long drives played a huge role in him winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Last week @B_DeChambeau recorded the longest average driving distance by PGA TOUR winner. 350.6 yards. pic.twitter.com/FXFYXwWPyW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2020

DeChambeau spoke about the transformation of his mind, his body and his game. He said he hopes people can see it as motivation for themselves to keep working hard everyday in order to get better.

Looking ahead to future PGA Tour events

The next PGA Tour tournament will be the Workday Charity Open this weekend, July 9-12. The Memorial Tournament will take place the following week on July 16-19.

The PGA Championship is usually the last major every year, however, it will be the first one this year. The PGA Championship will be August 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

