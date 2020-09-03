Gators Announce Football Capacity Plans

The Florida Gators have announced their capacity plans for the 2020 football season. The Swamp will be open to fans, but capacity will be limited to just 20%.

The 20% stipulation will cut the original capacity at 88,548 down to just 16,956. The Florida spirit squads will also not be allowed on the sidelines.

All fans will also be required to wear a mask throughout the entirety of the game. The only time that face masks can be removed is while fans are eating or drinking. Fans that do not follow this guideline strictly can have their ticket privileges removed.

Seating

All stadium sections will be in use with four seats in between each set of occupied seats. Every other row will also be empty to allow fans more walking room so fans are not stepping over one another. The Evans Champions Club and Holloway Touchdown Terrace Seats will follow the same plan.

Skybox and Gator Den suite holders will be contacted directly about their seating plans.

Pre-Game

Tailgating on campus will not be permitted and Gator Walk will no longer be hosted. Gator Walk village will also not be set up, and Gators Fan Fest will not take place.

Tickets

All tickets will be scanned digitally. Ticket scan staff have been instructed not to touch a fan’s phone when scanning.

Lines to enter the stadium will have social distance markers and there will be 12 fan entry gates.

Concessions

Only individually packaged menu items and condiments will be served. Express ordering via Gators app will also be expanded to reduce contact from guests and staff.

Foodservice staff will also be in masks.