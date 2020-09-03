Brian Johnson discusses Gator Quarterbacks for 2020

The Florida Gators are back at practice getting prepared for the upcoming season in their fall camp. Florida Quarterback Coach, Brian Johnson, gave an update from what he’s seen throughout the camp so far regarding the potential quarterbacks for the 2020 season.

Kyle Trask, redshirt Senior

Johnson says throughout the fall camp, quarterback Kyle Trask has grown and strengthened tremendously from both a football and leadership standpoint. Trask also has leaned out a bit dropping his weight down by 10-12 pounds. He is now down to the weight he originally was before he broke his foot in November of 2018.

Johnson says that losing this weight makes him a more comfortable player. He has seen more overall foot and body quickness from Trask.

Missing spring ball took a toll on the Gator team. Coach Johnson says though that Trask and the other players stayed engaged by zoom meetings and have really come out strong throughout the last few days in the camp.

Coach Johnson says that Trask has no problem running the ball, but coaches are still working with him to understand and know when to run. Johnson has worked with Trask throughout the last few days practicing key moments that happen in a game. Johnson says Trask has played very efficiently in the last scrimmages.

The Gators go into this season without its star receivers Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond and Tyrie Cleveland, who were all drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. This will be an adjustment for Trask as he will have a whole new roster to throw to.

However, senior Trevon Grimes, who is one of the top-10 wideouts in the 2017 class, and junior Kyle Pitts, who is arguably America’s top tight end, will return for the Gators this season.

Emory Jones, redshirt Sophomore

Coach Johnson says that Emory Jones has improved his consistency as a quarterback throughout the fall camp. Johnson says Jones is a special talent and has so much football knowledge.

Beginning in the 2019 season, Jones started as the third-string quarterback behind Trask and Franks. After Frank’s injury, he moved up a spot and played in 11 of the 13 games. He ended his season with a total of 523 yards and seven touchdowns.

Johnson says that the team can run their base with both Emory Jones and Kyle Trask because of their diverse skill set that they both bring to the field. Last season, Gator coaches used both Jones and Trask depending on the situation and big-time moments. Johnson says having both quarterbacks put the Gators at an advantage because it allows the coach to prepare the next quarterback’s play before he would go back on the field.

Johnson says he and Mullen really try to teach their group of quarterbacks that consistent performance is key.

Gator football is almost here

The Florida Gators kick off their football season September 26 in Mississippi where they will take on Ole Miss.