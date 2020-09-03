Kyle Trask Sheds 13 pounds in Off-season

Kyle Trask took time over this off-season to work on his game and his body.

The senior quarterback said he lost 13 pounds over the break and is feeling a lot quicker in the pocket.

The ⁦@zoom_us⁩ life … #Gators QB Kyle Trask said he feels quicker on his feet after dropping about 13 pounds in offseason pic.twitter.com/FD3ZK1vgrk — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) September 3, 2020

Kyle Trask on his improvements

Trask said he’s been working on his accuracy and footwork. He also went back and watched his entire 2019 season to try and find other things he can improve.

Trask worked on his health over the off-season, dropping 13 pounds, which has helped his game and overall health.

Facing a familiar opponent

Trask was asked about whether he reached out to his former teammate Feleipe Franks when the new SEC schedule came out, announcing that Florida would face Arkansas. This matchup comes just a year after Franks transferred to Arkansas after being injured in the 2019 season.

Trask said he hasn’t yet, but he and Franks do still keep in touch. They were both a part of the same 2016 recruiting class.

Franks’ return to the Swamp will be November 14 when Arkansas plays Florida.

Confidence level heading into 2020

Trask said he feels much more confident this year after having a year of experience as the starter. He started 10 games last season after coming in for an injured Franks in just the third game of the season, against Kentucky.

With so many returning starters, the entire Gators team is feeling confident heading into the 2020 season. Florida’s first game will against Ole Miss September 26 in Oxford at noon on ESPN.

It will be the Gators’ first trip to Oxford since 2007, a game the Gators won 30-24.

It will also be Lane Kiffin’s first game as the Ole Miss Rebels head coach.

Kiffin has a history in the SEC as the head coach of Tennesse in 2009 and the offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2014-2016. Kiffin is 0-1 all-time vs Florida as a head coach.

All sound comes courtesy of UAA/Gator Vision