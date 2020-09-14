Drafting Gardner Minshew in fantasy football leagues to win a case of free beer seemed crazy. All of a sudden, it doesn’t seem quite so crazy.

The Jaguars ruined Phillip Rivers’ debut with the Colts Sunday, winning 27-20. Meanwhile, Minshew tossed three touchdowns in Jacksonville’s surprising victory.

Minshew spreads it around

Minshew turned in a near-perfect performance, completing 19 of 20 passing attempts. Also, he connected with 10 different receivers on those 19 completions.

Three different receivers caught touchdowns. DJ Chark hauled in the first score in the second quarter.

Then, rookie wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. out of Colorado recorded his first NFL touchdown. Later in the fourth quarter, Keelan Cole reeled in a 22-yard grab to give the Jaguars a 24-20 lead.

Since Leonard Fournette left, the Jacksonville backfield looked to be a bit of a question mark. However, undrafted rookie James Robinson out of Illinois State stepped up to the task.

Robinson tallied 90 all-purpose yards, including 62 on the ground. The highlight of his day was a dynamic hurdle of Colts linebacker Anthony Walker that amazed Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.

Robinson also became the only undrafted rookie running back in 30 years to start in Week One. His 62 yards were the most by an undrafted rookie running back in a season opener.

Colts’ offense stifled late

Running back Nyheim Hines had a productive game for the Colts, scoring twice. In addition, Rivers threw for 363 yards and a score in his Indianapolis debut.

On the other hand, Rivers was picked off twice by the Jaguars. Former Gator and rookie cornerback CJ Henderson captured his first interception of his NFL career.

Jacksonville’s defense got tougher as the game went on. Indianapolis only mustered three second-half points.

Up next

The Colts (0-1) visit Minnesota next Sunday as both teams fight for their first win. Indianapolis has five straight victories against the Vikings.

The Jaguars (1-0) travel to play the Titans next Sunday. Tennessee plays its first game Monday against Denver.

Sound used in this story courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars.