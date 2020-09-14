Tampa Bay struggles in season opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 season, full of high expectations, got off to a rough start on Sunday. The Bucs lost to the New Orleans Saints 34-23 at the Superdome.

On to the next one. pic.twitter.com/y1gVaFtrlc — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 13, 2020

Brady’s Struggles

Tom Brady played an up and down game for the Bucs. He threw two touchdowns, but also was intercepted twice. He passed for 239 yards, but was sacked three times. Also, one of those interceptions was a pick-six scored by former Florida Gator Janoris Jenkins.

Overall, the Bucs had three turnovers, and the Saints had none. Tom Brady spoke about the turnovers and how they put the Bucs defense in some tough spots.

Encouraging signs for Tampa Bay

It wasn’t all bad for Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Buccaneers did have some pretty good drives, including the first one of the game. Brady on the Bucs offense went 85 yards in nine plays on for a touchdown on the opening drive of the season.

Also, Brady accounted for three touchdowns on the day. Brady ran for a score to go with his two passing touchdowns.

The Bucs also outgained the Saints 310 yards to 271 yards and had five more first downs.

Brady talked about what he thought went right out there and how he can fix the things that went wrong.

Looking ahead to next week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their first home game of the season next Sunday. The Carolina Panthers will come into town with a record of 0-1 to take on the 0-1 Bucs. The Panthers lost a 34-30 shootout to the Las Vegas Raiders in Charlotte on Sunday.

Both teams will be looking to get the first win of the season next week. It will be a huge game already, as neither team will want to start 0-2.

The Bucs and Panthers will play at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.