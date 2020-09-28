Tampa Bay Buc quarterback Tom Brady strung together a triad of first-half touchdown passes to give the Buccaneers a 28-10 win over the Denver Broncos Sunday. With the win, they improved to 2-1 this season. Since the Saints lost to the Packers, Tampa Bay is alone atop the NFC South.

Brady turns in solid first-half performance

Special teams gave the Buccaneers a head start during the first quarter. Patrick O’Connor blocked and recovered a punt with a strong left arm to set them up at the Denver 10-yard line.

Three plays later, Brady connected with Chris Godwin for his first touchdown this year. Tampa Bay assumed a quick 7-0 lead. Then, Brady found Mike Evans for a pair of one-yard scores in the second quarter. So far, Evans has four touchdown receptions this season.

Leading up to the first score, Scotty Miller hauled in an impressive 47-yard pass on a key third-down play. Evans’ first touchdown gave the Buccaneers a 17-3 lead. Afterwards, Brady perfectly placed a pass into the hands of Evans on a fade route. At this point, Tampa Bay held a commanding 23-3 advantage.

Barrett punishes Broncos in homecoming

Shaquil Barrett led the league last year with 19 1/2 sacks for Tampa Bay. Previously, he played for the Broncos from 2014 to 2018. Additionally, he played at Colorado State during college.

Barrett crushed his former team with two sacks Sunday; his second sack of the day resulted in a safety. The Broncos were pinned at their own five-yard line. Jeff Driskel, filling in for the injured Drew Lock, dropped back to pass. Tampa Bay brought heavy pressure, and Barrett drilled Driskel in the end zone.

Barrett’s safety gave the Buccaneers a 25-10 lead. During the second half, the Tampa Bay defense did not allow a point. It totaled two interceptions to seal the deal against Denver.

Up next

Denver (0-3) visits the Jets Thursday night. Both teams are winless so far.

Tampa Bay welcomes the Chargers (1-2) Sunday afternoon at 1. Godwin is questionable for the game after injuring his hamstring against the Broncos.