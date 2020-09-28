Bam Adebayo leads Heat to NBA Finals for the first time since 2014

Bam Adebayo’s 32-point game led the Miami Heat over the Boston Celtics, 125-113, in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s the Heat’s sixth Eastern Conference title, and Miami’s first trip to the NBA Finals since 2014.

The Heat will be looking for its fourth NBA Finals trophy in their series against the Lakers.

OFF TO THE NBA FINALS pic.twitter.com/kcQ6OrC9xm — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 28, 2020

Miami heats up from the field

In Game 6, Miami shot 56% from the field, their best shooting performance by far in the series.

Also, Miami shot 48% from the 3-point line led by Duncan Robinson who went 5 of 7 from deep. Andre Iguodala also had a great performance going 4 of 4 from behind the arc. He scored 15 points in total off the bench.

Overall, the Heat were an efficient 13 of 27 from the three point line.

Bam’s big game

Adebayo took responsibility for the Game 5 loss on Friday. Adebayo stated he played terrible and let his teammates down in Miami’s 121-108 Game 5 loss.

Jimmy Butler was quick to have Bam's back. 👊 🏀 pic.twitter.com/QJfS54tuo1 — theScore (@theScore) September 26, 2020

Adebayo talked about what went wrong in Game 5.

However, Adebayo had a huge bounce back game in Game 6 on Sunday. He scored 32 points with 14 rebounds and 5 assists. That type of playoff stat line is something only three other Heat legends have had, making Adebayo’s performance a historic one.

Bam Adebayo joins Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as the only @MiamiHEAT players to record 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists in a postseason game. pic.twitter.com/KGCClY7kL4 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 28, 2020

Adebayo was 11 of 15 from the field including a momentum-shifting dunk late in the 4th quarter to give the Heat the lead.

IT'S BAM TIME 💥 30 Pts | 11 Rebs | 2Asts pic.twitter.com/Zi5PJlk4ib — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 28, 2020

Jimmy Butler on Bam

Jimmy Butler talked about Adebayo’s game, and how much Butler and the team trust him.

Also, Adebayo talked about how his teammates push each other to be great, and how he embraces the grind with the Heat.

Looking ahead to the Finals

The Heat will now look ahead to the Los Angeles Lakers. The series starts Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

There will be plenty of story lines heading into this series, including LeBron James playing against his former team. James spent four years in Miami. He won four Eastern Conference titles, and two NBA Championships for the Heat.

Jimmy Butler talked about how much of a test playing against James is.

Also, Butler said he believes in the Heat. He thinks they can win four more games and become NBA champions.

All sound comes courtesy of ABCnewscall.com