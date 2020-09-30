Grimes Talks Decision to Return, Explosive Offense

On Tuesday, Gators wide receiver Trevon Grimes discussed his decision to return for the season and the explosive 2020 Florida offense.

Decision to Return

Grimes made his presence known early on Saturday, with a 22-yard back-shoulder touchdown less than one quarter into the young season.

Just over a month ago, however, Gator fans were unsure if they would get to see the senior play in 2020.

Grimes, along with Kadarius Toney, Jacob Copeland and Zach Carter, made headlines when they skipped the first fall practice in August. Grimes made it clear that he only wanted to make sure that the proper COVID-19 protocols were in place. As a team leader, he felt it was his duty to make sure that player safety was prioritized.

Before all of the COVID questions, some speculated before Florida’s bowl game that Grimes would leave for the NFL Draft. On the decision to play one more season, Grimes states that he simply wants to “finish this thing out with my brothers.”

Well, they’re certainly off to a good start.

Confidence in the O

Just about every Florida fan has to be feeling great about the offense after Saturday’s 51-36 barnburner over Ole Miss. Grimes certainly does.

For starters, he feels great about quarterback Kyle Trask and the strides Trask made this offseason. Grimes said that Trask’s improved ability to make progressions has instilled confidence in the whole receiving corps:

Grimes also has high praise for Trask’s leadership abilities, stating that his QB1 is not hard on his receiving corps but holds them accountable and works on things that need improvement after practice. As Grimes puts it, “he’s a phenomenal person and that makes him a better player.”

Of course, Trask isn’t the only Kyle receiving national buzz after the Ole Miss game. Junior phenom tight end Kyle Pitts went for 170 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday and looked like a man amongst boys. In Grimes’ eyes, the dominant performance was not at all surprising. “He is the best tight end in the nation for a reason and we see that in practice every day,” he said.

The two Kyles and Trevon played great on Saturday, but are not the only ones that opponents have to fear on Florida’s offense.

“Pick your poison,” says Grimes, in regard to all of the weapons the Gators have at receiver and running back.

Though four wide receivers were lost to the draft after last season, he feels that the position group is “just as deep as last year,” pointing to players like Xzavier Henderson and Ja’Quavion Fraziars.



The kind words mean a lot coming from a guy like Grimes, who is a vocal leader of the receiver group and gets to show the younger players the ropes.

The Road Ahead

Grimes and the Gators look to build off of the hot start and carry it through the entirety of a unique 10-game SEC schedule.

On the game against South Carolina this coming Saturday, the senior receiver has seen the tape and knows that South Carolina’s defensive backs present a challenge. “They’re long, they’re lanky and they like to hold,” he said, adding with confidence that “we never shy away from a challenge.”