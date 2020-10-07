Home / Feature Sports News / Astros and Rays win game two of ALDS
Tampa Bay Rays outfielders Willy Adames, left, and Brandon Lowe, right, prepare to leap in celebration after the Rays beat the New York Yankees 7-5 in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Michael Hull October 7, 2020

The American League Division Series (ALDS) is in full swing, as the Houston Astros battle the Oakland Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees in a best-of-5 series. 

Houston handles Oakland to take 2-0 series lead

The Astros took care of the A’s Tuesday afternoon, beating them 5-2. The Houston offense was led by outfielder George Springer, who went deep twice. 

Martin Maldando also hit a homerun in this one. The Astros got a quality start out of starting pitcher Framber Valdez. He went seven innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters.

The A’s limited offense came from outfielder Khris Davis, who hit his third homer of the postseason. 

The next game of this series is going to take place Wednesday at 3:35 p.m. on TBS, as the Astros look to advance to the American League Conference Series (ALCS) for the second straight year.

Rays even series with Yankees, win 7-5

The Rays beat the Yankees Tuesday night to tie up the ALDS series at one. 

Tampa had offense in bunches, as Mike Zunino, Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Randy Arozarena all went deep. They were also able to get a strong performance from their pitching staff. Starter Tyler Glasnow had 10 strikeouts, a team postseason record, and the team had 18 total, an MLB postseason record.

New York came up short in this one, but star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton continued his postseason success. He homered twice Tuesday, the first going 458 ft.

Stanton has three homers in this series so far and has five in four postseason games so far.

Game three will take place Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on TBS. It will feature Rays’ ace Charlie Morton going up against New York’s Masahiro Tanaka.

