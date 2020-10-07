The American League Division Series (ALDS) is in full swing, as the Houston Astros battle the Oakland Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees in a best-of-5 series.

Astros and Rays win game two of ALDS

Houston handles Oakland to take 2-0 series lead

The Astros took care of the A’s Tuesday afternoon, beating them 5-2. The Houston offense was led by outfielder George Springer, who went deep twice.

6 hits, 2 HR & 4 RBI in two games. George Springer’s taking over the #ALDS. pic.twitter.com/rJzEjVyrvJ — MLB (@MLB) October 6, 2020

Martin Maldando also hit a homerun in this one. The Astros got a quality start out of starting pitcher Framber Valdez. He went seven innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters.

The A’s limited offense came from outfielder Khris Davis, who hit his third homer of the postseason.

What we knew: This would be a neutral-site series What we didn't know: The neutral-site would be the moon #RepTheTown pic.twitter.com/DDXFOhVFAA — Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 6, 2020

The next game of this series is going to take place Wednesday at 3:35 p.m. on TBS, as the Astros look to advance to the American League Conference Series (ALCS) for the second straight year.

Rays even series with Yankees, win 7-5

The Rays beat the Yankees Tuesday night to tie up the ALDS series at one.

Tampa had offense in bunches, as Mike Zunino, Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Randy Arozarena all went deep. They were also able to get a strong performance from their pitching staff. Starter Tyler Glasnow had 10 strikeouts, a team postseason record, and the team had 18 total, an MLB postseason record.

10 Ks for Tyler Glasnow. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g5CA4nGb7u — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2020

New York came up short in this one, but star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton continued his postseason success. He homered twice Tuesday, the first going 458 ft.

Stanton has three homers in this series so far and has five in four postseason games so far.

Game three will take place Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on TBS. It will feature Rays’ ace Charlie Morton going up against New York’s Masahiro Tanaka.