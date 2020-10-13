Gators to Pause All Football Activities

After an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, the Florida Gators have put a pause on all football-related activities.

This pause could also put Saturday’s game against LSU at risk. There are 19 new positive cases after last weekend’s matchup against Texas A&M.

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin says he has been in contact with officials Texas A&M officials as well as officials from LSU. Head Coach Dan Mullen has been in contact with the football players and their parents. Mullen has also notified the Southeastern Conference office, Texas A&M staff and LSU staff.

At this time there has been no impact on the Texas A&M football team.

This outbreak comes just after Mullen praised his team for how they have handled the COVID-19 protocols.

No decision has been made on Saturday’s game against LSU so far, but circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday. Florida and LSU were set to kick off on Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN. If postponed, the game will most likely be made up on Dec. 12th.

Another SEC matchup has already been postponed this weekend in Vanderbilt at Missouri due to positive tests among Vanderbilt players. This was the first SEC game to be postponed.

Florida joins Baylor as FBS teams that are currently not practicing due to COVID-19 cases. Baylor currently has 28 impacted.