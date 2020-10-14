Titans Defeat Bills: Game Recap

The Tennessee Titans maintain their undefeated streak as they defeated the Buffalo Bills with a score of 42-16 Tuesday night.

Titans Unfazed by COVID-19 Hiatus

The Titans had a strong start for their first game back after they had been out for 16 days because of a high number of COVID-19 cases. This setback did not faze the Titans. The Titans dominated the field, with limited practice together leading up to the game.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill carried the offense, as he passed for 195 yards, throwing three touchdowns. He also rushed for 42 yards, including a personal touchdown. Tannehill was essential to keeping the offense moving, even though he was missing two of his top wide receivers because of COVID-19.

Bills Struggled to Keep Up

Bills were also undefeated with four wins leading up to this game. Buffalo’s defense struggled to stop Derrick Henry and Tannehill throughout the whole game. The Bills defense allowed the Titans offense to gain a total of 334 yards. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions to Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, even though Allen had only thrown one interception in the past four games.

The Bills offense scored only 16 points on the Titans, even though they gained a total of 370 yards for the game.

Powerful Play

During the second quarter, Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff-armed Bills cornerback Josh Norman on his run and this play gained much attention on social media. Henry effortlessly threw Norman to the ground with his stiff-arm, just as a past Heisman winner should.

Looking Forward

This coming Sunday, the Titans will host the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. as they will continue to defend their undefeated record.

The Bills will host the reigning SuperBowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, this coming Monday. This should be an evenly matched game as both teams are 4-1 going into this game.