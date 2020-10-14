Home / Atlanta Braves / Atlanta Braves beat LA Dodgers 8-7
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates as he motions to empty seats after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Atlanta Braves beat LA Dodgers 8-7

Michael Hull October 14, 2020 Atlanta Braves 20 Views

The Atlanta Braves took a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS Tuesday night, beating the LA Dodgers 8-7.

Offensive fireworks

The Braves’ offense was firing on all cylinders in this one. After three scoreless innings, Atlanta scored six runs in the fourth and fifth innings. First baseman Freddie Freeman got the scoring started with a two-run blast in the fourth. 

The Braves drove in runs in bunches in the fifth. Center fielder Cristian Pache hit an RBI double, bringing in left fielder Nick Markakis to make it 3-0. Freeman would then single to center, driving in Pache. Travis d’Arnaud then got walked with the bases loaded, which brought the score to 5-0. Second baseman Ozzie Albies would hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Freddie Freeman, and the inning would end at 6-0. Atlanta was able to tack on another run in the top of the seventh to take a 7-0 lead and the game appeared to be over.

Comeback falls short for LA Dodgers

The Dodgers refused to go quietly into the night, however. A three-run home run by shortstop Corey Seager in the bottom of the seventh cut into the Atlanta lead, bringing the score to 7-3.

The Braves were able to add another run in the top of the ninth, and the Dodgers were staring down a five-run deficit with just three outs to play with. Seager started the comeback with an RBI double, driving in right fielder Mookie Betts. First baseman Max Muncy would follow that up with a two-run shot to make it 8-6.

An error by Albies put catcher Will Smith on first with two outs. Center fielder Cody Bellinger then hit a rare triple, allowing Smith to score to cut the lead to one.

Left fielder AJ Pollock stepped to the plate with a chance to send the game into extra innings. Unfortunately for LA, he grounded out, and the Braves escaped with an 8-7 victory.

What’s next

After the game, Seager spoke with the media about his team’s comeback attempt, saying that they were “one swing away from a tie ballgame.”

With this win, the Braves take control of the NLCS. They will look to extend their lead to 3-0 Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. on FS1. As for the LA Dodgers, they are in desperate need of a win Wednesday night. They are trying to make their second World Series appearance in three years. Going in a 3-0 hole could quickly squash that dream.

 

Tags

About Michael Hull

Michael Hull is a sophomore at the University of Florida and is currently studying Journalism & Sports and Media.

Check Also

Dodgers hold off Padres to win NLDS Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers survived a late run from the San Diego Padres in Game …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties