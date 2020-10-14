Atlanta Braves beat LA Dodgers 8-7

The Atlanta Braves took a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS Tuesday night, beating the LA Dodgers 8-7.

Offensive fireworks

The Braves’ offense was firing on all cylinders in this one. After three scoreless innings, Atlanta scored six runs in the fourth and fifth innings. First baseman Freddie Freeman got the scoring started with a two-run blast in the fourth.

FREDDIE FREEMAN GOES DEEP 🚀 Second-straight game with a homer to give the Braves the early lead. (via @Braves)pic.twitter.com/zZjmGW3spT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2020

The Braves drove in runs in bunches in the fifth. Center fielder Cristian Pache hit an RBI double, bringing in left fielder Nick Markakis to make it 3-0. Freeman would then single to center, driving in Pache. Travis d’Arnaud then got walked with the bases loaded, which brought the score to 5-0. Second baseman Ozzie Albies would hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Freddie Freeman, and the inning would end at 6-0. Atlanta was able to tack on another run in the top of the seventh to take a 7-0 lead and the game appeared to be over.

Comeback falls short for LA Dodgers

The Dodgers refused to go quietly into the night, however. A three-run home run by shortstop Corey Seager in the bottom of the seventh cut into the Atlanta lead, bringing the score to 7-3.

The Braves were able to add another run in the top of the ninth, and the Dodgers were staring down a five-run deficit with just three outs to play with. Seager started the comeback with an RBI double, driving in right fielder Mookie Betts. First baseman Max Muncy would follow that up with a two-run shot to make it 8-6.

An error by Albies put catcher Will Smith on first with two outs. Center fielder Cody Bellinger then hit a rare triple, allowing Smith to score to cut the lead to one.

Left fielder AJ Pollock stepped to the plate with a chance to send the game into extra innings. Unfortunately for LA, he grounded out, and the Braves escaped with an 8-7 victory.

What’s next

After the game, Seager spoke with the media about his team’s comeback attempt, saying that they were “one swing away from a tie ballgame.”

"We were one swing away from tying that ballgame…this is a long series and we're looking up to the challenge." @coreyseager_5 provided the first four #Dodgers runs tonight before the bats came to life in the 9th. @alannarizzo pic.twitter.com/uQavpOYaM5 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 14, 2020

With this win, the Braves take control of the NLCS. They will look to extend their lead to 3-0 Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. on FS1. As for the LA Dodgers, they are in desperate need of a win Wednesday night. They are trying to make their second World Series appearance in three years. Going in a 3-0 hole could quickly squash that dream.