Jaguars Fall To Houston Texans in Jake Luton’s NFL Debut

After handing the Houston Texans (2-6) their first win of the season the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) were seeking revenge in TIAA Bank Field on Sunday afternoon.

However, in rookie Jake Luton’s NFL debut, the Texans came up victorious 27-25.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone decided to go with the rookie over experienced back-up quarterback Mike Glennon.

Jaguars Debut Luton

With Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew II out with a thumb injury, all eyes were on Luton.

In a rare sighting, the Jaguars opened up the game with an early 7-0 lead.

In his opening drive, Luton led the Jaguars to a three-play touchdown drive capped off by a 73-yard pass to wide receiver D.J. Chark.

Luton finished the day 26-of-38 for 304 yards, including a touchdown and an interception. Luton tacked on a rushing touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter.

👀 6 goes for 6 👀@JakeLuton6 connects with @DJChark82 for a 73-yard TD on his first career pass. pic.twitter.com/F53Vr9VveW — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 8, 2020

The Texans tied things up on the next drive in an even more impressive fashion. On a 35 second drive, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson found Brandin Cooks for a 57-yard touchdown pass.

Watson threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaguars’ Defense Holds Off Texans

Houston furthered their lead in the first quarter with a 54-yard field goal from Ka’imi Fairbairn putting Houston up 10-7.

The Jacksonville defense forced Houston to settle for another field goal at the start of the second quarter. Fairbairn’s 30-yard field goal furthered the Texans’ lead 13-7.

The Texans kept the Jacksonville offense on hold after their opening touchdown drive, forcing three consecutive punts in the first half.

Late in the second half, Luton and the Jaguars’ offense found the endzone for the second time. Jacksonville running back James Robinson tied things up with a one-yard touchdown run.

Robinson finished the day with 99 rushing yards and one touchdown.

However, Jaguars’ kicker Josh Lambo missed the extra point leave the score at 13-13.

The Jacksonville defense continued to show up in the first half. Jacksonville’s Myles Jack forced a fumble, setting up the offense on their own 46-yard line. However, the Jaguars offense couldn’t capitalize, settling for a punt.

A pass interference call on Jacksonville cornerback C.J. Henderson set up the Texans in their own territory late in the second quarter. A one-yard run from Duke Johnson put the Texans up 20-13.

The Jaguars got the last word in the first half. A 59-yard field goal from kicker Josh Lambo cut the Texans lead 20-14 and tied a franchise record.

Houston Takes Over

Midway through the third, former Florida Gators cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III picked off Luton at the Houston 19 yard-line.

This set up another touchdown pass from Watson. A 77-yard pass to wide receiver Will Fuller gave the Texans a 27-16 lead.

On the following drive, the Texans’ defense held off the Jaguars in the redzone. Lambo kicked a 30-yard field goal to keep the Jaguars alive, 27-19.

After a quiet day, the Texans’ J.J. Watt got to Luton, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Jacksonville. With less than six minutes remaining in the game, Jacksonville punted for the fifth time of the day.

With two minute remaining, Luton ran the ball for his second touchdown of the day. However, the last minute rally wasn’t enough to top the Texans.

Former Gators

Five former Gators went head to head on Sunday afternoon. Hargreaves and Henderson represented Florida, nicknamed “Defensive Back University”, on opposite sides of the field.

Houston Texans

Vernon Hargreaves III, CB Two solo tackles, one interception

Jonathan Greenard, OLB Three total tackles, one solo tackle



Jacksonville Jaguars