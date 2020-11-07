Gators Defeat Georgia for the first time since 2016 and the Dan Mullen era

The Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 44-28. This is the first time since 2016 and during the Dan Mullen era that the Gators have won in Jacksonville.

Georgia started the game strong with a rushing touchdown on the first drive by Zamir White. It did not take them long to score another touchdown and take the 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Florida’s offense took a few minutes, but they were able to finally get on the board with a touchdown by Kyle Trask to wide receiver Justin Shorter. Towards the end of the frame, running back Dameon Pierce rushed into the endzone to tie the game at 14.

Georgia gained control back for a few minutes in the second quarter with a touchdown, but it was quickly taken away by a touchdown by tight end Kyle Pitts.

After that, Florida took full control of the game with two more touchdowns and a field goal, all while limiting the Bulldogs to a single touchdown.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen said that confidence among the team led to success on both sides of the ball.

The game was kept close in the first half, but the same cannot be said for the rest of the game.

Both teams scored in the single digits in the whole second quarter. The Bulldogs sneaked in a single touchdown in the third quarter but remained scoreless in the fourth quarter.

On the other hand, the Gators were limited to two field goals–one in each quarter.

Kyle-to-Kyle records

The Kyle Task and Kyle Pitts connection has been crucial this season. The duo has made very important plays throughout the five games of the season.

But during this fifth game, both Gator stars reached milestones in their careers.

Pitts’s eight touchdowns broke the record for the most single-season touchdowns by a Florida tight end. He hit the record with his first and only touchdown on the game.

The tight end was later ruled out of the game after suffering a hard hit on the second frame of the game. The Georgia player received a targeting penalty and was ejected from the game.

Trask on the other hand became the first SEC quarterback to throw four touchdowns or more in five consecutive games. The quarterback reached this milestone during the first half of the game.

Trask said his historic performance is a reflection of how the Gators offense has been performing this season.

Trask also got a career-high 422 passing yards, ranking him ninth in school history. After than he went on to getting 474 yards which is most for the Gators in a regular-season game.

McPherson’s 50-yard success

With a mostly effective Georgia defense, the Gators could not rely on touchdowns to win the game. It is usual for a team to get close to the end-zone to give a good position for the field goal kicker.

This time, Florida went for those field goals even if it did not seem like an easy attempt.

Kicker Evan McPherson made a 50- and a 51-yard attempt field goals, helping the Gators keep their lead.

Georgia QB struggles

The Bulldogs’ main offensive struggles came from the quarterback.

Starting quarterback Stetson Bennet was sent to the sideline after only completing five of his 16 attempts. He was only able to throw for one touchdown and was intercepted once.

Georgia called up backup quarterback D’Wan Mathis to hopefully fix these issues – but it did not workout

After a few promising drives, in the beginning, the quarterback was only able to complete four of his 13 attempts. His running game seemed promising at first but Florida’s defense quickly caught on and stopped it.

The quarterback was only able to record one touchdown pass as well and threw two interceptions.

Up Next

The Gators now have control of the SEC East. They will return to the Swamp next Saturday to host former Florida QB Feleipe Franks and the Arkansas Razorbacks.