Home / Feature Sports News / Saints Stomp Bucs on SNF, 38-3
Saints sack Brady
New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Saints Stomp Bucs on SNF, 38-3

Nevada Cullen November 9, 2020 Feature Sports News, Football, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 Views

In a battle of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Tom Brady forgot to show up. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suffered the worst defeat of his career in Sunday night’s 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Previously, it was a 31-0 shutout against the Buffalo Bills in 2003.

Meanwhile, Drew Brees threw four touchdowns in one of his trademark performances. As a result, he regained the NFL passing-touchdown crown over Brady. Brees leads 564-561.

With the win, the Saints completed the season sweep of the Bucs. New Orleans also knocked off Tampa Bay in Week 1, 34-23. After recording three interceptions Sunday, the Saints have picked off Brady five times this season.

Another key point is the Bucs have struggled mightily in prime-time. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, they scored only 15.7 points per game in their three prime-time games so far. That mark pales in comparison to their offensive output in non-prime-time games.

Dominant first half fuels Saints

Brees heated up quickly against the Bucs. He found a wide open Tre’Quan Smith at the back of the end zone, who toe-tapped in for the opening score. Then, rookie tight end Adam Trautman caught his first career touchdown to close the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Emmanuel Sanders made a diving touchdown grab to extend the Saints’ lead. After an Alvin Kamara rushing score and a Will Lutz field goal, New Orleans breezed into the half with a 31-0 edge.

The Saints pressured Brady all night. It led to three sacks and three interceptions. David Onyemata, Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams all picked off Brady. Meanwhile, Trey Hendrickson recorded a pair of sacks.

Jenkins’ interception led to Brees’ fourth touchdown to tight end Josh Hill. New Orleans’ defense allowed only a field goal in the second half.

Up next

Tampa Bay (6-3) looks to get back on track in Carolina Sunday. The Panthers gave the Chiefs a scare but lost 33-31, falling to (3-6). Christian McCaffrey dazzled in his return with 151 all-purpose yards and two scores.

New Orleans (6-2) took control of the NFC South with its win over the Bucs. The Saints will try to keep their division lead against the 49ers (4-5) at home Sunday. San Francisco will be rested after playing on Thursday night in a loss to Green Bay.

Tags

About Nevada Cullen

Check Also

Brady and Brees Rematch Set for Sunday Night

Tom Brady’s debut as a Buccaneer was spoiled by Drew Brees and the Saints in …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties