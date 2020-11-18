Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall resigns

Wichita State University long-time men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday after internal investigations of both physical and verbal abuse.

The school and Marshall agreed to a $7.75 million settlement that will be paid out over the next six years.

Gregg Marshall has resigned from Wichita State amid an investigation into allegations he physically and verbally abused players. pic.twitter.com/leFiUwqHQD — Bleacher Report CBB (@br_CBB) November 17, 2020

The university began an investigation in early October. This was after The Athletic reported cases of abuse during the 2015-2016 season. Incidents reported included striking former player Shaquille Morris, putting hands around a staff member’s neck and punching a student-athlete who parked in his parking spot.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, the university was deciding between firing Marshall with cause or letting him resign with a settlement.

Furthermore, Marshall has led the Shockers since 2007. He brought them to eight NCAA Tournament appearances. Lastly, Marshall finished his career with the Shockers with a winning percentage of just over 73 percent.

What’s Next for Wichita State

Assistant coach Issac Brown will serve as the team’s interim head coach, Borzello said.

Athletic director Darron Boatright came out with a statement, saying, that the student-athletes are the “primary concern.”

“While the university acknowledges the success of the basketball program under coach Marshall, this decision is in the best interest of the university, its student-athletes and the WSU community.”