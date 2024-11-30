No. 18 Florida Men’s Basketball Shocks Shockers by 37

Share Facebook

No. 18 Florida took the championship hardware at the ESPN Events Invitational by handing Wichita State its first loss of the season, 88-51, at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee.

holdin’ that trophy 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vlf7uY26Ve — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 29, 2024

It was a battle of the unbeatens.

The Gators (8-0) looked dominant on all phases and forced the Shockers (6-1) to shoot 29.8% from the field. Florida also shot a season-high 42.4% from the arch going 14-of-33.

Walter Clayton Jr. led the way for Florida with 19 points, Alex Condon pitched in 17 of his own and nine rebounds. Clayton Jr. was announced the MVP of the invitational.

did someone say MVP? Walt is the @ESPNEventsInv 2024 MVP! pic.twitter.com/W6FKUmB33l — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 29, 2024

The Gators have been rolling, winning their eight games by double digits.

First Half

Florida played beautifully in the first half.

The Gators ended the half on a 16-0 run to go into halftime up 37-18.

The player of the half for the Gators was Reuben Chinyelu. The game started with Chinyelu soaring to block a shot by just grabbing the ball straight out of the air.

block -> slam. 🔸 with that bucket, Rueben has his first double-double as a Gator#GoGators | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/PRrZkzl6Mp — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 29, 2024

Chinyelu ended the half with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks. Once Chinyelu checked out of the game at the end of the first half, the Gator fans who traveled to Lake Buena Vista erupted in cheers.

A big factor of the first half was the offensive rebounds. Condon had 3 and Chinelyu added in 2.

Second Half

This is where the Gators ran away with it.

Florida went on a 27-0 run from the end of the first half through early in the second that propelled a 48-point lead.

By the time the Shockers started a little bit of a run it was too late.

What did not help Wichita State’s case was the Gators had nine 3-pointers in the first 13 minutes of the second half.

#10 THREE!!! Gators 77 | Shockers 31 pic.twitter.com/avx8uKcCLY — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 29, 2024

Coach Todd Golden took out the starters with three minutes left and let the bench players finish the game.

The Consistencies

The Gators have been consistent in many areas this season. They have been excellent at sharing the ball. Four players are averaging double figures: Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, Will Richard and Condon.

on fire. walt with his third three. pic.twitter.com/gR9DQUiFbC — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 29, 2024

Florida is third in the SEC with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game. Thomas Haugh leads the team averaging 6.7 rebounds per game.

Not only are their defensive rebounds strong but also the offensive. The Gators had a whopping 20 offensive rebounds against the Shockers.

Up Next

The Gators host Virginia (5-2) at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday for the ACC/SEC Challenge on ESPN2 and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.