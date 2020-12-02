UF Women’s Hoops hosts Charleston Southern

Florida women’s basketball faces off against Charleston Southern this evening. The Gators are (1-1) and coming off of a loss to Florida State on Tuesday night and a victory from last week against Grambling State.

Season Opener

In their season opener, the Gators outperformed Grambling State by 43 points and walked away with a 90-47 victory. All ten members of the Florida roster saw court time in the non-conference game. Over half of the players ended the game with eight or more points on the board.

https://twitter.com/camnew/status/1331712413532565506

This differed from last year’s matchup against the Tigers only slightly. When the Gators faced the Grambling State in 2019 they won, but not nearly by the margins they achieved this season. After ending the first half behind, the Gators picked up in the fourth quarter, scoring eight more points than the Tigers to pull ahead. They finished the game 72-65.

Gators Fall to Florida State

Originally scheduled for last Sunday, the Gators had their first away game of the season in Tallahassee against the Seminoles. For the fifth year in a row, the Gators failed to pull ahead of the Noles long enough to secure a victory. They did, however, reduce the final point margins by over half since last season. In 2019, Florida State won 66-55 against UF, while this year their victory was only a six-point difference, 81-75.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWBK/status/1333942014111481856

Looking Ahead to Charleston Southern

Tonight the Gators play their third game of the season. Charleston Southern travels to Gainesville to face the Gators. Charleston played their first game last Wednesday against Columbia International University and walked away with a 79-52 victory. In the 2019 season, the Buccaneers and Gators did not match up, but when they last played in 2018, UF won 70-60.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWBK/status/1333972043839250433

This game was not meant to be back-to-back with their rivalry game against Florida State, but COVID-19 guidelines and safety precautions forced a push back for Florida. Tip-off is tonight at 5 p.m. from Exactech Arena.