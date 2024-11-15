No. 20 Florida Men’s Basketball Matchup With Rival Florida State

Share Facebook

No. 20 Florida Gators men’s basketball team will travel to Tallahassee on to take on Florida State at the Tucker Civic Center at 6 p.m. Friday. Both teams enter the contest with unbeaten records, sitting at 3-0.

Florida has gained the upper hand in the rivalry in recent years, with the Gators winning the last three matchups. Florida won last season’s contest 89-68 at the O’Connell Center.

Florida’s Strong Start

After receiving the preseason 21st ranking by the Associated Press, the Gators have lived up to their high expectations. The Gators have won all three of their contests to date, winning all three by a double-digit margin.

Florida’s offense has surged with the returning backcourt duo of Walter Clayton Jr and Will Richard, with the pair averaging 32.7 points per game. Question marks had emerged around Clayton entering the season, as he switched to point guard following Zion Pullin’s graduation. All questions have been erased thus far, with Clayton producing his most efficient season from the field.

Florida State Rebuild

After a disappointing 2023 season for Florida State, which saw the team finish 17-16, the Seminoles look to rebound. Florida State used a combination of the transfer portal and recruiting to build a more complete offense, while relying on the development of current players under future hall of fame coach Leonard Hamilton.

Florida State’s prized recruit from last season’s class was point guard Daquan Davis. Davis, the eighth ranked point guard in last season’s class, has hit the ground running as the Seminole’s sixth man. Davis has averaged 7.6 points per game, good for third best on the squad.

The Seminoles also brought in multiple players from the transfer portal. Florida State’s newest starting point guard Bostyn Holt joins the squad following a season at South Dakota. The true senior has yet to get going for the Seminoles, averaging just four points per game. The Seminoles also brought in true junior Malique Ewin from Ole Miss. Ewin has slotted in as the starting power forward for Florida State.

The Seminoles also returned their leading scorer from last season, starting small forward Jamir Watkins. The redshirt senior has found himself picking up where he left off last season, averaging 18.3 points per game this season.

Florida head coach Todd Golden spoke about Watkins’ impact.

The new injection of talent has made a difference in the Seminoles’ performance, with the team posting a perfect record to date. Florida State posted a 20-point win over Tarleton State in its last outing.

Florida’s Newest Player

On Thursday, Florida learned that international transfer Urban Klavzar had been cleared to play by the NCAA. Klavzar had not featured in any of the Gators previous contests and is expected to make his long-awaited debut against Florida State. The role he will play in the contest is unknown.

Golden spoke about Klavzar in his press conference.

Klavzar brings a new dynamic to the Gators offense, as one of the premier three-point specialists in Europe. A big weakness for Florida has been perimeter shooting, with the Gators ranking 327th nationally in three-point percentage. The Gators will hope that his addition is the shakeup the team needs to become more efficient from the perimeter.

Keys to Victory

For Florida State to win, they will need to snap out of their three-point shooting slump. The Seminoles have posted the fourth worst team three-point percentage this season, making just 21 percent of their shots.

The Seminoles will also need to take advantage of the size mismatch between the Florida backcourt and star guard Jamir Watkins. Watkins, who stands 6’7, is five inches taller than Clayton Jr. and four inches taller than all three starting guards for Florida. Watkins has done the majority of his damage inside the arc, averaging just one made three a game.

Jamir Watkins +1 in the hardest way possible #Noles pic.twitter.com/QcILBYSx13 — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) November 10, 2024

Florida will look for its front court to continue its strong start against Florida State. True sophomore power forward Alex Condon has improved from last season, doubling his points per game from his debut season. Condon has slid into the starting lineup this season, replacing the graduating Tyrese Samuel. Transfer true sophomore center Rueben Chinyelu has also proven to be an anchor for the team, averaging 7.3 points per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

The Gators will also rely on the depth of their bench. Florida State has a deep bench of their own, with Hamilton’s teams known for playing fast, while playing athletic defense. With the addition of Klavzar, the Gators rotation is set to increase to a nine-man rotation.

Florida takes on Florida State at 6 p.m. ET. on ACC Network. (98.1 FM/850 AM)