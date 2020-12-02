Jacob Copeland Discusses Florida’s Future

The Florida Gators and wide receiver Jacob Copeland have a chance to clinch the SEC East this weekend when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Copeland has never made it to Atlanta for an SEC Championship, but when he was being recruited the Gators were on their way there.

Copeland knew Florida was the place to be.

Florida Taking on Tennessee

This matchup is a chance to take the SEC East. However, the Gators are not looking too far ahead. According to Copeland, they know that they must take every day, every practice and every game seriously.

Although Gainesville did get some cold weather this week, it will be nothing like what they will experience 542 miles away in Neyland Stadium this weekend. It will be a brisk 47 degrees come game time.

There is usually a concern about dropping passes in an unfamiliar climate, but Copeland is not worried.

Florida’s Offense

Offensively, the Gators have matured tremendously and have a wide variety of experienced talent. Volunteers’ head coach Jeremy Pruitt is aware of what his team will face.

“Offensively, they’ve been very efficient, especially at the quarterback position. Kyle Trask has done a phenomenal job getting the ball to the right playmakers, knows where to go with the ball. We’re familiar with him. We played him last year. He played really well against us,” Pruitt said.

Florida’s 6-foot-4, 240-pound quarterback has totaled 2,810 passing yards through eight SEC games this season. Trask is 195-of-273 with a 71.4 completion percentage.

Trask is not short of targets. Whether it’s Copeland or fellow wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, it is likely there’s a guy open.

With an array of options, trouble arises for opposing defenses.

Running backs Dameon Pierce, Nay’Quan Wright and Malik Davis have seen lots of action this season. Even tight ends have been a favorite for the senior quarterback. Kyle Pitts, Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer have kept this Gator offense going.

Always Room For Improvement

Following Florida’s win over Kentucky, coach Dan Mullen said that he doesn’t feel as if Florida has put a complete game together yet. Copeland knows the time is coming. The Gators will finish strong.

Two-win Tennessee will host the (7-1) Gators for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday.