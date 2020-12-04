Former UF Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director to Retire as Georgia Athletic Director

“I kind went into taking the Georgia position thinking if I could be fortunate enough to last a decade that would be a lot of use and well served,” Georgia’s director of athletics Greg McGarity said.

McGarity is set to retire as the athletic director of UGA on the last day of December.

The native of Georgia has been leading the university athletic department for over 10 years now after replacing Damon Evans.

McGarity’s road to Georgia’s Athletic director

Before serving the as the school director, McGarity attended the UGA and had his baccalaureate in journalism in 1976. As a student, he was a letterman for the Bulldog tennis team in 1973. After graduation, he began his career at the university where he served as a student assistant (1973-1977). Then, he assisted sports information director and coached women’s tennis (1977-1981). Before leaving for the University of Florida athletic, he served as an administrative assistant 91982-1988) and assisted the athletic director for facilities and event management (1988-1992).

McGarity spent the next 18 years working as UF Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director. In 2010, UGA named him as the school athletics director.

McGarity as the Athletic Director of Georgia

During his time as the athletic director of Georgia, McGarity has seen a lot of changes. The unrealistic expectation fan’s bases and how that affects everyone.

“I can remember when we were celebrating some Florida’s wins, we had the coaches, we had the staff together,” he said.

But now, all we do is celebrating for five minutes and get ready for the next game.

McGarity on leaving UGA athletic

McGarity is leaving the UGA athletic staff on stable ground for the next director. Other than issues with COVID-19, if there are any, the next person will be able to run the department smoothly.

McGarity is grateful for his coaching staff and thank them for what they have done for UGA. Because of them the university teams have been doing well.

McGarity’s plan after retirement

He has none. He just going to be there waiting for the next chapter.