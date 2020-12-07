Four Gator Football players semifinalists for National Awards

Four University of Florida football players were named semifinalists for several different awards Monday.

The National College Football Awards Association recognized Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, Evan McPherson and Kaiir Elam for their strong seasons this year.

Trask was named a semifinalist for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award. Moreover, Pitts is also a semifinalist for the Maxwell award, as well as the Biletnikoff Award and the Mackey Award.

In addition, McPherson is a Lou Groza Award semifinalist and Elam a Paycom Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist.

The winner of each award is announced virtually on Jan. 7 on the 30th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Kyle Trask

Kyle Trask has played phenomenal this year. He leads the FBS in touchdown passes with 38 and ranks second in passing yards with 3,243 yards.

Moreover, his 38 touchdowns through nine games is the third most in FBS history.

🐊🙌 @ktrask9 continues to put up ridiculous numbers this season for @GatorsFB His 38 passing TDs through 9 games this season are 3rd most in FBS history! pic.twitter.com/YKSgxBd3Da — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 6, 2020

The redshirt senior is one touchdown away from tying the school’s single season record of 39 from quarterback Danny Wuerffel. Trask is also the first quarterback in Florida’s history to throw for three 400 yard passing games in a single season.

The only QB in @GatorsFB history with three 400-yard passing games in a single season: Kyle Trask 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0YiI15bI0A — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 5, 2020

Awards

The Davey O’Brien Award honors quarterbacks who exemplify Davey O’Brien’s enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics. Fans voted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for their favorite quarterbacks.

Sixteen total quarterbacks are semifinalists, however, there will only be three finalist announced on Dec. 22. Moreover, the second wave of fan voting is open and ends on Dec. 20.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the best player in college football. Semifinalist voting begins Dec. 8 and ends on Dec. 20, with the three finalists being announced on Dec. 21.

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts has also played well this season. Pitts has 36 catches for 641 yards and 11 touchdowns this year.

Despite missing two games, his 11 touchdowns ranks him at No.4 in the FBS among all pass catchers and No.1 among all tight ends.

Just the latest proof that Kyle Pitts can play ball. pic.twitter.com/5WiseRfeP7 — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) December 5, 2020

Awards

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s best receiver. Any player who catches a pass, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) is eligible for the award.

The Mackey Award is presented to the season’s best tight end.

Evan McPherson

This season, McPherson is 12-of-15 on field goals and 42-of-42 on point after attempts.

Moreover, his longest field goal this season is a 55-yarder against Ole Miss. This ties for the third-longest made field goal in school history.

Additionally, McPherson ties for first in the FBS for field goals made past 50 yards.

The Lou Groza award annually recognizes college football’s top placekicker.

Kaiir Elam

Elam has 31 tackles, two interceptions, one tackle-for-loss, ten pass-breakups and has contributed to a defense that has held four of its last six opponents to under 20 points, this season.

Moreover, he was on the Thorpe Award watch list, the SEC Preseason Coaches Second Team and the SEC Preseason Media Second Team, before the season began.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

They will announce the three finalists on Dec. 22.