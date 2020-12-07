Wentz benched, Rodgers makes NFL history

Week 13 of the NFL saw everything from Carson Wentz being benched, to a last second game winner, to Aaron Rodgers making history.

Rodgers makes NFL history

In a game against the NFC second seeded Green Bay Packers, Carson Wentz got benched for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts after throwing 6-15 for just 79 yards. In his time in the game, Hurts threw his first touchdown of his career. Eagles Doug Pederson is yet to announce a starter for next week.

That wasn’t the story of the game, however. Aaron Rodgers, 37, became the fastest player to reach 400 career passing touchdowns. His 400th came on a pass to Davante Adams late in the fourth quarter. Rodgers was excited that the touchdown went to Adams. He said Adams did all the work on that play.

The Packers extend their NFC North division lead to 9-3 after their 30-16 victory over Philadelphia.

Mayfield shines, Derrick Henry struggles

The Cleveland Browns have moved up to the top wildcard spot in the AFC after beating the Titans 41-35. Baker Mayfield threw four passing touchdowns to four different receivers, including a 75 yard bomb to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Derrick Henry has one of his worst games of the season picking up just 69 total yards and his first fumble. Ryan Tannehill, on the other hand, had one of his best games. He threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Furthermore, 182 yards and a touchdowns went to fourth year receiver Corey Davis.

Patriots post NFL’s third shutout against rookie star Justin Herbert

The Patriots won 45-0 while gaining just 33 more yards than the Chargers. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton threw for a touchdown and ran for two more. Newton pushed the Patriots to so much of a lead that second-year quarterback Jared Stidham got to enter the game late.

Patriots coach, Bill Belichick, says the team is getting better weekly but there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Justin Herbert did not throw a touchdown for the first time this season. This game was also his second time throwing two interceptions and his lowest completion percentage all year.

Carr wins the game on a 46-yard prayer to Henry Ruggs

In a game against the winless Jets, Derek Carr showed out. He scored four touchdowns including the game winning 46-yard touchdown to Henry Ruggs III and 200 yards and two touchdowns to Darren Waller. Carr says he threw the final pass to Ruggs because he “doesn’t know how many guys would’ve gotten that football” but he knew Ruggs could.

Jets safety Marcus Maye thinks that the defensive call lost them the game. The former Gator said the Jets “fought hard to put ourselves in a position to win.”

NFL Playoffs

Two teams have secured their spot in the NFL Playoffs. The Chiefs are the only team in the AFC and the Saints are the only team in the NFC.

