Glennon And Jaguars Lose To Vikings 27-24 in Overtime

The Jaguars lost their 11th consecutive game on Sunday with a 27-24 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Jacksonville has yet to win a game since their Week 1 victory over Indianapolis. This extends the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history and moves them to within two games of the longest losing streak in franchise history. The Jaguars are (1-11) and would hold the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today.

A Hot Start For Glennon and the Jaguars

The Jaguars started the game off smoothly with Mike Glennon taking the starting quarterback position. Glennon was able to make multiple connections with tight end James O’Shaughnessy and running back James Robinson down the field. Laviska Shenault Jr. caught the ball for the touchdown after Glennon snuck it past a couple of Viking defenders. However, kicker Chase McLaughlin did not make the extra point. The Jaguars took the lead early in the game, 6-0.

Glennon received the ball back after Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense got off to a rough start. Wide receiver Collin Johnson jumped high above defender Kris Boyd to make an impressive 34-yard catch. Glennon proceeded to have trouble finding a receiver in the end zone. Jacksonville settled for a field goal, extending their lead, 9-0.

In the second quarter, Glennon threw an interception intended for Eric Saubert and was caught instead by Minnesota’s Cameron Dantzler. Dalvin Cook dashed past multiple Jaguar defenders for the first down. Cousins found Adam Thielen in the end zone for the touchdown, but kicker Dan Bailey missed the extra point. The Jaguars remained ahead, 9-6.

The Vikings Make Quick Recovery

The Jaguars come out of the halftime roaring making a huge statement on defense. Cousins attempted to throw the ball to Cook, but the ball is intercepted by Joe Schobert for the pick six. The Jaguars went up, 16-9.

Cousins launched the ball in the air for Justin Jefferson who made an impressive catch over defender Luq Barcoo. Cousins passed short left, behind the line of scrimmage, to C.J. Ham. Ham ran the ball down the field past multiple defenders for a 12-yard touchdown. The Jaguars were still ahead but not by a lot, 16-13.

The Jaguars didn’t get much time with the ball as the Vikings’ defense began to pick up steam. Back on offense, Vikings’ receiver Adam Thielen continued to move the chains. Cousins threw a dime to Jefferson in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown and the Vikings took the lead for the first time in the game, 19-16.

Glennon got caught up in the pocket as he was sacked by defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo in the end zone for the safety. The Vikings continued to strike back, 21-16.

The Jaguars defense tried to put a stop to the Vikings offense, but Bailey made a 48-yard field goal extending their lead over the Jaguars, 24-16.

Glennon showcased why Jacksonville should keep him as starting quarterback, connecting with DJ Chark to move the chains. Robinson ran the ball into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown and Glennon found Johnson in the end zone for a successful two-point conversion. The Jaguars and Vikings were tied in the fourth quarter, 24-24.

Overtime

The Jaguars got the first possession of the ball in overtime, but Glennon threw the ball for an interception. Dalvin Cook took the ball on third down for what seems to be a touchdown but was stopped just short of the end zone. Bailey made the field goal and sent the Jaguars back home for their 11th loss of the season, 27-24.

Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

M. Glennon (QB) – 280 passing yards on 28/42, one touchdown and two inteceptions.

J. Robinson (RB) – 78 rushing yards for 18 carries.

Minnesota Vikings

K. Cousins (QB) – 305 passing yards on 28/43, three touchdowns and one inteception.

D. Cook (RB) – 120 rushing yards for 32 attempts.

Moving Forward

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to end their 11 game losing streak as they welcome the (2-9-1) Cincinnati Bengals to TIAA Bank Field on Dec. 13. The Cincinnati Bengals lost their previous game to the Miami Dolphins, 19-7.