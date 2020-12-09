Florida’s Run Game and the Task At Hand

After clinching the SEC East with a win against Tennessee, many are focused on the challenge that lies ahead for Florida: playing Alabama. It is easy to get caught up in the excitement, but running back Nay’Quan Wright said Florida’s coaching staff is preaching a “one game at a time” motto.

There is no game bigger than the next one according to Florida’s coaches.

“We’re just trying to be 1-o this week,” Wright said.

Criticism with Florida’s Run Game

Florida’s run game, or lack there of, against Tennessee on Saturday cannot be ignored. For Florida fans, many are worried this is going to be an issue in due time. Whether it is against the Tigers this weekend or the Tide on Dec. 19, the biggest question is can the Gators run the ball?

Head coach Dan Mullen said they did not even try much against the Vols. That is because of the success that has surrounded Florida’s passing game and quarterback Kyle Trask nearly all season.

Yards in Neyland Stadium

Passing: 433 yards, 4 TD

Rushing: 19 yards

The numbers are a little alarming for Gator fans. However, Wright and the rest of the running backs squad has the upmost of confidence in their abilities.

As the saying goes, don’t fix what ain’t broke.

Numbers Don’t Lie

Take a look at Florida’s offensive stats over the past few weeks.

Florida’s Stats Against:

Kentucky Passing: 314 yards Running: 104 yards

Vanderbilt Passing: 413 yards Rushing: 173 yards

Arkansas Passing: 385 yards Rushing: 208 yards



Clearly there has been a steady decline in the rush game over the course of the season. Wright said he believes the Gators are capable and just need to work on efficiency.

The Task at Hand

The Tigers are coming to town this weekend. The Gators have a chance to go undefeated at home and head to Atlanta on a seven game win streak if they can beat the former National Champions on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.