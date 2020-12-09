SEC Championship Guidelines Set

There are certain moments in sports history in which the world has the opportunity to witness pure greatness. That is exactly what will take place on Dec. 19th, 2020 at 8 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. However, things will look a little bit different this year, as the SEC sets its COVID guide lines for the game.

Guidelines for Those Who Attend

The only thing that will be missing from this historic game is the sold-out crowd that any other year would be in attendance. The COVID-19 pandemic forced sporting events to either limit stadium capacities or get rid of fans all together. The SEC Championship will host a limited fan attendance of 16,500. The SEC also released guidelines and regulations to ensure the safety of those in attendance. These regulations include the mandated wearing of masks in all common areas.

In a normal year, Mercedes-Benz can max out at around 75,000.

While the atmosphere inside the stadium will not be the same as in year’s past, that should not take away any of the excitement surrounding this matchup.

Other Notes

In 2016, when the Gators last played in the SEC Championship game against the Crimson Tide the feeling was completely different. The Gators entered the game with three losses on their resume, a talented defense, and an unproven offense. The Gators knew in 2016 entering that game that a win wouldn’t be enough to give them a chance to compete for a National Championship.

The year 2020 has been the year of the unexpected, full of trials and tribulations, heart breaches and triumphs. All of the difficulties that have come with the making the 2020 college football season happen, has led us to this point. The 2020 SEC Championship features the top two offenses in the SEC, led by two Heisman frontrunners in Bama’s Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask.