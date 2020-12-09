Grantham Talks Defense Ahead of LSU

Florida’s defense looks to dominate LSU’s young offense in the final regular season game of the season.

Defense so Far

It is true that the Gators defense have not always looked great this season. The team has struggled, mainly in the first half of several games. Against Texas A&M, the defense was unable to stop the Aggies in the final drive, which ended in a game-winning Aggie field goal. Beyond that, the team gave up 41 points.

Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham thinks the team is turning around, though. Grantham says the defense has been more consistent since Missouri, which he thinks should push them through the season. He says the team has seemingly finally bought in to the system.

Looking at LSU

Despite the troubles and criticisms that this Gators defense has faced this season, Grantham is looking forward. The final game of the regular season is set for Saturday against LSU. It’s safe to say that this year’s LSU team does not have the same power as they have in the entirety of Dan Mullen’s tenure at UF. Grantham attributes this to the youth of LSU’s offense, particularly in the quarterback position.

Despite LSU’s struggle and the uncertainty in the quarterback position, the Gators defense still needs to show up. Grantham says that stopping the run game will be key for the Gators’ success against LSU.

SEC Championship Ready?

A big question weighing on the minds of Gators fans everywhere is whether or not the defense is ready to take on Alabama in the SEC Championship game. It’s hard to say at this point, but Grantham seems confident in his squad as the season comes to a close.

Florida still remained ranked No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, trailing behind Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M. The Gators will need to take the win against LSU to keep any hope of improving into the top-four. Grantham thinks the defense is ready to get the job done.