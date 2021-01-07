Florida Women’s Basketball Hosts No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Florida women’s basketball is back in the O’Dome Thursday to face the 14th ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs will go down as Florida’s third consecutive top 15 match up this SEC season. The Gators are 7-3 this season and will look to improve their record tonight at 6 p.m.

https://twitter.com/GatorsWBK/status/1347173643739164672

Season Leaders

Florida sophomore guard Lavender Briggs continues to be a top scorer in the conference as she averages 17.5 points per game. In addition, Briggs has accumulated 32 assists and 63 rebounds this season. This season, Briggs tied her career-best of 23 points in a game against No.5 South Carolina and will aim to surpass that as the season progresses.

Next up, redshirt senior Kiara Smith leads her team in assists averaging 3.5 per game. Smith also boasts 65 rebounds and 157 points in the 2020-21 season. Lastly, sophomore guard Nina Rickards is making her mark this season as she went for 14 points and 10 rebounds against the Aggies earlier this season. Rickards averages 10.1 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Bulldogs in the O’Dome

The Bulldogs are looking for a comeback after a tough loss against number 10 Kentucky last week 92-86. The loss leveled their league record at 1-1. As the Bulldogs meet Florida tonight, Coach Nikki McCray-Penson is aiming to improve on specific game skills.

Coach McCray-Penson recognizes the areas of the game that contributed to the past tough losses but feels her team has the potential to grow.