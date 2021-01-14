L.A Rams hope for another playoff win, face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

The Los Angeles Rams hope to get their second playoff win when they face the Green Bay Packers. The match is set for Saturday, Jan. 16 with kickoff set for 4:35 pm.

The Packers will hit the field well-rested after a first-week-bye from their number one seed in the NFC. Los Angeles might not have gotten a week to rest, but a dominant performance over the Seahawks makes it seem like they will be ready to compete.

L.A eliminated Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on the first round with a 30-20 win.

Their win is attributed to their dominant defense that recorded five sacks and ten hits on Wilson. Rams’ defense kept constant pressure on Seattle, constantly stopping them on third downs. Their constant pressure limited Seattle to only having the ball for around 26 minutes.

Aaron Donald expects to play against the Packers. A rib injury in the third quarter against the Seahawks benched him for the rest of the game.

Donald is unsure if he will wear extra equipment on Saturday.

“I don’t know,” he said. “All I can tell you right now is I feel good. I feel strong, and I’ll be ready come Saturday.”

The Rams are currently the number one scoring defense. They allowed the fewest points per game at 18.5. Half a point than everyone in the league and two points better than everyone in NFC.

Preparing for an explosive Packers offense

While their defense might be coming off a strong performance, the Packers have a dominant offense, and are well rested.

Green Bay currently holds the number one scoring offense spot. They averaged 31.8 points per game in the regular season. This is half a point more than anyone else in the NFL, and a whole point more than everyone in the NFC.

Packers receiver DaVante Adams plays a huge part of their dominant offense. He set the single-season franchise record with 115 catches. The first team All-American also tied the franchise mark with 18 touchdowns . This goes along with 1,374 yards, in just 13 and half games.

The Packers also have a strong defense.

Rams head coach Sean McVay recognized the challenge they will face when they compete with Green Bay.

Weather factor for the Rams

Another challenge presented for the Rams will be the weather. They have played only two games where the temperature was 45 and 39 degrees. Before that, they had not played a game with a temperature recording at less than 60 degrees.

The Packers on the other hand have played seven games with temperatures of 38 degrees or less.

Saturday’s forecast points temperatures in Green Bay in the high 20s.