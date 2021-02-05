Bucs locked in for Super Bowl 55

The Tampa Bay Bucs are in their first Super Bowl since 2003. Meanwhile, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is about to play in his 10th.

Brady is prepared

With so much experience in this game, Tom Brady knows how to prepare. Brady has been in just about every possible scenario the big game has to offer. It will be interesting to see how his experience works with the general inexperience of the Tampa Bay Bucs. There are players on the Bucs’ roster that have been in the Super Bowl, but nothing to the level of Brady.

Tom Brady talked about his mental preparation for this game during his time with the media.

Also, Brady mentioned the challenge Kansas City will bring, and that they are ready for it.

Key matchups for the Bucs to win

If the Bucs are going to win the Super Bowl this Sunday it will be because of their defense. The front seven that played so well in Green Bay two weeks ago will have to do it again. The Bucs sacked Aaron Rodgers five times, with Shaquil Barret getting three of those sacks. The Bucs also came up with two turnovers in that game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have an absurd amount of weapons on offense, so the key will be getting to Mahomes before he can find those guys.

In the earlier meeting this season between the Chiefs and the Bucs, Tyreek Hill had 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Tampa Bay will have to shut him down to have a chance.

Super Bowl week in Tampa

There have been a few events in Tampa this week. However, media days happening over Zoom, and a virtual radio row, have sort of taken a lot out of this week. Will that have an effect on the game? No one really knows for sure, but it does feel a little bit like a regular-season game with the Chiefs arriving in Tampa the day before the game.

