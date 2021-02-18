Tim Tebow retires from baseball

After a five-year career in the New York Mets organization, Tim Tebow is officially retiring from professional baseball.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion took to Twitter yesterday with a statement regarding the decision.

Tebow, 33, amassed one of the most coveted careers in college football history, smashing records during his time at Florida. Unfortunately, his success in college didn’t translate to the professional level, exiting the NFL after six years. He then decided to pursue a professional baseball career, surpassing the expectations of many by making it as far as Triple-A.

I want to thank the @Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization. I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions… — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 18, 2021

Tebow’s Football Career

A riveting prospect coming out of high school, Tebow chose to play quarterback at the University of Florida. Few could predict the success Tebow would achieve there; winning the 2007 Heisman Trophy, a national championship in 2008 (and in 2006 as a backup), and receiving All-American honors three years in a row.

Tebow set numerous records while at Florida, finishing his career as the SEC’s all-time leader in completion percentage, touchdown to interception ratio, quarterback rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns responsible for. His college career is often cited in arguments for the greatest college football player of all time.

Following his time at Florida, Tebow entered the 2010 NFL Draft, where he was selected 25th overall by the Denver Broncos.

Tebow’s NFL career ultimately fell short, as some experts pinned him as a generational athlete whose impact on the NFL would be profound. This was not the case, as Tebow started a mere 16 games in his short NFL career.

Tebow played two seasons with the Broncos, notably winning a playoff game with a 80-yard touchdown pass to begin overtime. He would play another season with the New York Jets before being released, and then back onto the practice squads of the Patriots and Eagles.

A Short Stint in Baseball

About a year after last playing for a NFL team, Tebow expressed interest in a professional baseball career. After holding an open workout for team scouts to attend, Tebow signed a minor-league contract with the Mets around a month later.

Though Tebow was never called up to the majors, his baseball career served as an inspiration to many. The fact that he accomplished his dreams through sheer hard work and dedication while dealing with heavy criticism is remarkable. Tebow spent five years in the Mets organization, even playing 77 games at the Triple-A level in 2019.

It remains to be seen what is next for the former college football standout, but if there’s one thing Tebow is good at, it’s following his dreams at all costs.