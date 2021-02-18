SEC Postpones Games due to Icy Weather, COVID

The Southeastern Conference announced in a press release Wednesday that it would be postponing several games originally scheduled for Feb. 18. Among the postponements are four women’s basketball games and three men’s basketball games. The SEC cited icy weather in the region as the cause for these postponements. Make-up dates for the games have yet to be determined.

The SEC announced in a later release the postponement of the volleyball series between South Carolina and No.3 Kentucky on Feb. 20 and 21. It took this action in accordance with the COVID-19 management requirements due to positive tests and contact tracing within the South Carolina program. The SEC will evaluate the rescheduling of the matches.

Postponed Games (through Feb. 21)

Women’s Basketball (Feb. 18)

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at Mississippi State

LSU at Kentucky

Missouri at Texas A&M

Men’s Basketball (Feb. 18)

Alabama at Texas A&M

LSU at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Auburn

Volleyball (Feb. 20-21)