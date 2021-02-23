Fernando Tatis Jr. Signs $340 Million Contract

Fernando Tatis Jr. was the one who the San Diego Padres could not let getaway.

Fernando Tatis Jr. who many call “El Nino” made his Major League Debut on Mar. 28, 2019, and it’s been upwards since. From a young age, Tatis Jr. has been giving it his all to be where he’s at right now.

“For me, it’s always about breaking those barriers, since a young age because I am still a kid.” Tatis said, “Always been trying to break those barriers I always say age is a matter of time, it’s just a number.”

Tatis continues to prove his worth with a $340 million 14-year contract through the 2034 season. Making his contract the third-biggest contract in MLB history following big names Mike Trout who has a $430 million 12-year contract with Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts who has a $365 million 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Dominates

Tatis, 22, had an average of .277 in 2020 with 62 hits out of 224 at-bats and a .366 on-base percentage. He finished 4th in the National League MVP voting. He ranked second in home runs and runs scored with 17 home runs and 50 runs scored. He had 45 runs batted in and 11 stolen bases. He led the majors in exit velocity (95.9mph) and was a part of the All-MLB 1st team and won a silver slugger award.

Tatis then continues to prove his worth as he named the cover for MLB The Show 2021. He is the first Padres player to do so and the youngest player ever chosen for the cover.

Tatis tweeted “Feeling so blessed. I’ve been playing this game my whole life, it is a dream come true.”

Tatis doesn’t stop there with taking the title of #1 Topps’ card for 2021.

“Being around him and hearing the guys around him I think the easiest thing to see is his talent and that’s on all aspects.” Manger Jayce Tingler stated, “The way he plays the game with such a fun spirit, the way his teammates view him, the way he treats other people.”

Team Excitement All-Around

Manager Jayce Tingler stated there’s great excitement around here. His drive to win and improve shows and he is always working to improve. In the organization itself, he has a lot of people in his corner and there to help out.

While many thought getting into a “statue contract” at a young age wasn’t smart Tatis begs to differ.

Tatis wants to build his legacy in San Diego and be able to stay on one team. He hopes to continue improving and inspiring. He stated that the players he admires the most stay on one team and they build a culture and they become winners with the team. They give it a chance and he is trying to do the same embracing everything and he can’t wait.