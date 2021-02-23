Lindor Settling in New York with Mets

After a less than satisfactory 2020 season, Fransico Lindor is looking ahead to a new start with a new team; the New York Mets.

Great Expectations

Lindor enjoyed his first time taking the field with the Mets.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about this group of guys, and I just want to be a piece of their puzzle,” said the shortstop.

Looking Past 2020

“Last year was a very difficult year for a lot of people,” said Lindor.

He said he didn’t give his best in the weight room, and it showed at the end of the year.

Lindor finished 2020 batting .258, almost .030 lower than his career average.

A New Fanbase

Now a part of the New York organization, Lindor is surprised how many people consider themselves Mets fans.

“Every time someone recognizes me, they tell me how much they love the Mets,” said Lindor. “I’m excited for what’s coming.”

Lindor hopes fans are in attendance when games start. “Hopefully there’s fans in the stadiums, and not just 2,000 or 4,000. Hopefully, we can get things under control, and you know, people mask up and go to the game and be as loud as they want.”

“People always say in New York, people boo you, or they’ll be behind you to cheer you on, but at the same time, they’ll let you know,” said Lindor. “I’m not scared.”

Lindor said his father has been a critic and fan all his life.

Lindor And Mets Ready to Compete

“As a team, we want to send a message to the world that the New York Mets is a real team that wants to win,” said Lindor.

The Met’s first game of Spring Training is scheduled for Monday, March 1. They take on the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.