Florida Football’s Kaiir Elam talks upcoming season

One of the biggest problems for Florida football throughout the 2020 season was the struggling secondary. As they are hoping to make some strides in Spring practice, Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam has a few goals in mind going into the 2021 season. One of those goals being to prove himself as a leader on Florida’s young secondary.

Elam getting back to work

If anything needs to be accomplished going into 2021, Elam gives a simple answer: to keep getting better.

In the 2020 season, Elam produced 39 total tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, and one tackle for loss.

Even though the entire Florida secondary struggled in 2020, Elam said he personally feels his performance was not good enough. But instead of dwelling on past mistakes, he is just happy to have the opportunity to play this season and keep elevating his game.

As for improving his game, Elam said he does not really have a singular goal set this year like he did last year. Instead, there are a few different things he wants to accomplish in the upcoming year.

“Really I just want to help my team win. So, just not allowing my receiver to catch a ball. You know, leading the younger guys and other corners to keep getting better each and every day and just being a better teammate to help my team win. That’s all I want to do, that’s my main goal this year is just to win,” he said.

The secondary may have a different look

Florida coaching has some new faces with Jules Montinar and Wesley McGriff filling in the secondary roles. From a coverage standpoint, Elam says Montinar is bringing in great energy.

Montinar is big on forcing turnovers and playing the ball, but Elam is hoping to earn more man-to-man opportunities in the Fall.

As a whole, he believes the future is bright for this young secondary. They have already made big strides in the Spring by strengthening their communication.

But in Elam’s own words, there is more work to be done. Going into the upcoming season, we’ll have to keep an eye out for how Elam is leading this building secondary.