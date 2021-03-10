Andrew Chatfield Jr. on upcoming football season, Emory Jones

Florida linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr. spoke to media Wednesday to discuss the upcoming 2021 season. The redshirt junior is expected to play a much bigger role after playing in all 12 games last season where he recorded 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss.

Improve, improve, improve

“I just feel like working on my hands a little bit more,” said Chatfield when asked about personal improvements. “Being more of a better teammate, just being more about the team.”

This sack should encourage you for next year. The coverage helped, but the disruption up front was all Chatfield and Dexter. pic.twitter.com/r0qzG2icNs — David Wunderlich (@Year2) December 22, 2020

The linebacker also had promising words when it came to the improvements of his teammates.

When asked about fellow defender Brenton Cox, Chatfield was very enthusiastic to pay props. According to Chatfield, Cox has been paying more attention to his run defense instead of being mostly focused on the pass. Look for Cox to be more of an all-around player this season after improving his run game.

New kids on the block

DaQuan Newkirk and Antonio Shelton, the two new transfers from Auburn and Penn State respectively, have received praise from Chatfield in what they bring to the defensive line.

“I really like how they came in,” said Chatfield. “They seemed like they was hungry. You could tell they know their way around, they both played in a great conference and I think they’ll be a big help coming in at defensive tackle and nose.”

Chatfield also mentioned fellow linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, praising the improvements made. “He really developed,” Chatfield said. “Coming in knowing what to do on the plays, moving fast, playing fast and aggressive. We all gotta keep working but Hopper is showing that he can play. I really love what he brings to the table.”

Grantham’s defense

While defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was heavily criticized for his defensive unit’s play last season, Chatfield was unconcerned. “I think Grantham’s defense is actually really great,” said Chatfield. He mentioned that while no one will always make the perfect call, the linebacker has a lot of trust in his coach. “I love the play calling, I love everything he does, I love the way he plans out things.

“I see how people have problems with it but you’re not on the inside. You will never understand how certain teams score or this or that. I feel like Grantham was actually a great coach, a great play-caller and everything.”

On Emory Jones

“I actually talk to Emory every time that I’m gonna hit him in practice,” joked Chatfield when asked about Emory Jones versus Kyle Trask. “Emory is really just elusive, quick, make those hard throws. …It doesn’t matter how much pressure you put on his back, he’s just carrying and carrying.”

Chatfield then mentioned that Trask wasn’t concerned about getting tackled or sacked, but rather just focused downfield. “But Emory, he’s not gonna let you touch him like that. I feel sorry for the teams who gotta face against this guy, cause this man’s gonna be special.”