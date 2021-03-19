Jacksonville Jaguars Add Two New Athletes to Their Roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Shaquill Griffin and Rayshawn Jenkins are heading back to Florida, but this time in Jacksonville. The Jaguars welcome Griffin and and Jenkins for three and four years respectively, and head coach Urban Meyer can take a lot of the credits.

Both players agree that coach Meyer wins. His vision and his aggressiveness are two along many reasons why the chose to come to Florida.

It is also going to be an opportunity for the St. Petersburg natives to play in the same team again. The two have known each other since Griffin was seven. They both played for the Lakewood Spartans.

Shaquill Griffin

Griffin has been flying from city to city. But, for the first time, he feels that this is right.

He is also excited to have the opportunity to be a part of something new, great, and special. That is the part that he was looking for. This contract is going to be a chance for him to start a new journey, his own journey.

Griffin’s deal with the jaguars is worth $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed.

Rayshawn Jenkins

More notes … S Rayshawn Jenkins’ 4-year deal with #Jaguars is for $35 million with $16M fully guaranteed, max $39.5M w/ incentives WR Corey Davis gets $27M fully gtd by next week on 3-year, $37.5M deal from #Jets OL Rashod Hill got 1 year, $2,377,500 fully gtd with #Vikings — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

This decision is as great For Jenkins. But, he is looking forward to top that with his high energy to the field and to bring Florida football back, the way it is supposed to be played.

The 27-years old safety signs a four-year contract with the Jaguars for a total of $35 million. The deal guarantees Jenkins $16 million with other incentives.

Griffin and Jenkins stats

Griffin was drafted in the third round by the Seahawks in 2017 and has been s starter since. He was named the 2019 Pro Bowl last year. As for for Jenkins, he was picked by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round draft in 2017. Last year he recorder 84 tackles, the most of his career.

As for the two athletes, they can’t wait to have an immediate impact on the team.