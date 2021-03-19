Oak Hall Lady Eagles vs Buchholz Bobcats Girls Lacrosse: Rivalry Night

Friday the Oak Hall Eagles (5-2) matched up with the Buchholz Bobcats (6-2)

The final score was 15-11 seeing the Bobcats prevail on rivalry night.

Oak Hall Offensive Leaders

No. 1 Sophie Miller: 3 goals, 1 assist, 4 draw controls

No. 18 Leila Sims: 3 goals, 4 draw controls

No. 8 Sarah Miller: 1 goal, 1 assist, 6 draw controls

No. 13 Sophia Moreshi 1 goal, 2 assists

No. 6 Shailey Klein 1 goal, 1 assist

No. 0 Harper Johnson: 2 goals

Trying to find a spark

Going into the second half, it seemed like the Eagles were going to rally a comeback; but even behind a strong defense, and great draw control that sparked a 4-1 run, the Eagles couldn’t quite rally all the way back to get the win.

Final Thoughts

– Zone defense has its pros and cons for the Lady Eagles, who seem to like a man defense better.

– Communication is key, did a much better job of communicating in the 2nd half

– The past three matchups have ended in a score of 15-11 regardless of winner or loser

The Lady Eagles fought through a bitter loss on Rivalry Night, but plan to move past it in their next matchup against St Joseph’s Academy.

This time, it will be Senior Night.

Details below.

Up Next:

Who: St Joseph’s Academy (0-3)

When: Tuesday, March 30th

Time: 6:30 PM EST

Where: Oak Hall High School