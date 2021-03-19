Oak Hall Lady Eagles vs Buchholz Bobcats Girls Lacrosse: Rivalry Night

Friday the Oak Hall Eagles (5-2) matched up with the Buchholz Bobcats (6-2)
The final score was 15-11 seeing the Bobcats prevail on rivalry night.
Time for Rivalry Night 👀
Oak Hall versus Buchholz! 🥍@ESPNGainesville @OakHallGirlsLax pic.twitter.com/khLUZE2FA8
— Chance H Thyhsen🏈🎙 (@Chance_Thyhsen) March 19, 2021
Oak Hall Offensive Leaders
No. 1 Sophie Miller: 3 goals, 1 assist, 4 draw controls
No. 18 Leila Sims: 3 goals, 4 draw controls
No. 8 Sarah Miller: 1 goal, 1 assist, 6 draw controls
No. 13 Sophia Moreshi 1 goal, 2 assists
No. 6 Shailey Klein 1 goal, 1 assist
No. 0 Harper Johnson: 2 goals
Trying to find a spark
Going into the second half, it seemed like the Eagles were going to rally a comeback; but even behind a strong defense, and great draw control that sparked a 4-1 run, the Eagles couldn’t quite rally all the way back to get the win.
14-10 Bobcats lead. 5:54 remains here in the second half. @ESPNGainesville @OakHallGirlsLax pic.twitter.com/CQv58o4Z81
— Chance H Thyhsen🏈🎙 (@Chance_Thyhsen) March 19, 2021
Final Thoughts
– Zone defense has its pros and cons for the Lady Eagles, who seem to like a man defense better.
– Communication is key, did a much better job of communicating in the 2nd half
– The past three matchups have ended in a score of 15-11 regardless of winner or loser
The Lady Eagles fought through a bitter loss on Rivalry Night, but plan to move past it in their next matchup against St Joseph’s Academy.
This time, it will be Senior Night.
Details below.
Up Next:
Who: St Joseph’s Academy (0-3)
When: Tuesday, March 30th
Time: 6:30 PM EST
Where: Oak Hall High School
Final from Oak Hall 🥍
Bobcats 15 Lady Eagles 11
@OakHallGirlsLax @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/G75KAsSWVs
— Chance H Thyhsen🏈🎙 (@Chance_Thyhsen) March 19, 2021