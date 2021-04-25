Florida Gators Baseball Take Series Over Auburn Tigers

Florida Gators baseball claimed the series over the Auburn Tigers in Game 3 on Sunday afternoon, 6-4.

The Gators started off the series with a 4-2, game one victory on Friday night. After rain postponed the Saturday game, Sunday turned into a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games.

Auburn came out strong in Game 2 taking a 10-8 victory. However, the Gators took the SEC series win with their game three victory.

Barco on the Mound

The Gators Game 3 starter Hunter Barco took the mound to start the second game of the doubleheader. Barco finished the day after a solid 5 1/3 innings pitched. The freshman struck out three batters while allowing five hits and three runs.

Christian Scott, Jordan Carrion and Trey Van Der Weide all took the mound in the game three.

Auburn Strikes First

The Tigers took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded Auburn’s Brody Moore grounded out to first base advancing Ryan Bliss in for the score.

Florida took over in the top of the fourth inning with back-to-back home runs from Nathan Hickey and Jud Fabian. Fabian knocked his 13th home run of the season over the left field fence to put the Gators out front 3-1.

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1386435307579527171

The Tigers quickly caught up in the bottom of the fourth. An RBI ground out from Cam Hill followed by a RBI ground out from Kason Howell tied things up 3-3.

Gators Regain Lead

A throwing error by Auburn in the sixth inning put the Gators back in the lead 4-3. The Gators kept things going in the seventh inning with an RBI single from Jacob Young. Hickey also recorded an RBI single giving Florida a 6-3 lead.

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1386447656176734209

Auburn managed to tack on one at the end with an RBI ground out.

Up Next For Florida

The Gators look ahead to SEC opponent Vanderbilt. The Gators will welcome the Commodores to Florida Ballpark for a three-game series starting Friday, April 30.