SEC Baseball Tournament Round 2 Preview

The 2021 Southeastern Conference baseball tournament began on Tuesday starting with the single elimination in first round. The Kentucky Wildcats, South Carolina Gamecocks, LSU Tigers, and Auburn Tigers are eliminated from the SEC tournament after their losses early on.

The Florida Gators defeated Kentucky in the first round of tournament play with a final score of 4-1, allowing them to advance to the second round.

The Alabama Crimson Tide earned themselves an impressive win over South Carolina with a score of 9-3.

Additionally, the LSU Tigers fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in a score of 4-1.

The Ole Miss Rebels overcame the Auburn Tigers and ended the game with a 7-4 win.

The top-four seeds headed into the SEC Tournament received a first round bye to automatically advance to the second round of play. These teams, in order of seed ranking, include the Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The SEC Tournament Bracket

Second Round (Double Elimination)

The second round of tournament play begins Wednesday. The number three-seed in the SEC, Mississippi State will face the sixth-seeded Gators. Game two of round two will consist of number two-seed Tennessee versus number 10-seed Alabama. The third game will be between the first-seeded Arkansas and number eight-seed, Georgia. Lastly, the fourth and final game will see the fourth-seeded Vanderbilt take on the number five seed, the Ole Miss Rebels.

The loser of the Mississippi State vs. Florida game will play the loser of the Tennessee vs. Alabama game on Thursday. Looking at the winning bracket, the winners of these two games will also face each other on Thursday.

The loser of the Arkansas vs. Georgia game will face the the loser of the Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss game. Furthermore, the winners of these games will play each other in the third round of the tournament.

The first game of the second round begins at 10:30 a.m.